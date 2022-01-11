Lucas Bravo is infuriated by Emily’s popularity in Paris

One of Netflix’s biggest hits is the Darren Star comedy (Sex & the City, Beverly Hills 90210) Emily in Parisstarring Lily Collins, whose second season arrived with 10 brand-new episodes on the platform on December 22.

In full promotion of the return of the series nominated – with great controversy – for the Golden Globe and the Emmy, Lucas Bravo, who plays Emily’s romantic interest, chef Gabriel, spoke about how the popularity of the production is affecting him as an artist and he claimed to be more than just a pretty face and that he feels objectified by the audience.

In dialogue with The Times, the Nice-born actor reflected on the reception his character had, who in this new season is in the middle of a love triangle with Emily and his ex-girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat). “You cannot be aesthetically beautiful and intelligent or have depth. You keep getting roles like the dumb gym teacher, and it’s hard to break that image. I am not complaining, of course, but it is a reality, “said Bravo, who fears being pigeonholed into the roles of a leading man from now on.

“I’m like this thing objectified overnight,” he said, alluding to the resounding success of the series. “That made me aware of myself, because when you think of that word, heartthrob or heartbreaker, and the people involved, you always see healthy, attractive, muscular people, and I’m not like that,” he added. “It feels a bit rushed. There is a lot of attention to the quality of my work. I think being famous is the worst thing that can happen to you. It’s just smoke. It doesn’t mean anything, ”the 33-year-old interpreter declared without filter.

However, in the second season of the series, Bravo is not the only heartthrob to win over the audience. Emily in Paris On his return, he resorts to a new character who brings freshness to the comedy: Alfie, played by Lucien Laviscount, a young British man who is in Paris only for work reasons and who falls in love with the protagonist. The problem? He hates the city and she tries to persuade him to enjoy the corners of it. In that tug of war, attraction occurs.

When the series premiered in the middle of quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic less than two years ago, Bravo spoke with The nation about his character and was also very critical. In that case, by those who expressed that the series started from a superficiality from which it could not get out. “Paris is a very diverse city, it’s not just one thing, but when it comes to telling a story, you have to choose a point of view, and Darren chose what he does best: the path of comedy. In turn, he wanted to show architecture and conceive a series that would make people feel good about this pandemic. As for the French, it is the same as in other cities in the world: there is diversity, there are nice people, and others who are not, “he told this medium. «It seems to me that the perception that people have depends on their predisposition when it comes to meeting them. If you do not go with good energy, you will attract the same. If you are open and friendly, then you are going to find empathetic people. It all has to do with being trapped in a certain energy. If you visit Paris already thinking that its citizens are going to mistreat you, then there you are projecting your own fears, and you probably perceive them that way.

Bravo, who like his character worked as a sous chef in a restaurant, also highlighted everything that he did like about Gabriel. “He has that quality of a boy next door, someone you could easily get to know. On the other hand, he is not happy with his girlfriend, which leads him to make mistakes, but he does not do it from an unpleasant place. I wanted to find layers in him, like the compassion that he has. I find it adorable, and it was very therapeutic for me because, like Gabriel, I too felt just as lost in my life. As an actor, you always face rejection, so I wanted to squeeze out what happens to being adrift. In addition, the idea was not to interpret him as a man who played with the feelings of women, but as someone considerate who does not know what to do with what is happening to him, who does not communicate with his girlfriend, and who meets Emily right there. moment, who represents an opportunity for growth for him, “he said.

