Lucero ‘knocked out’ Canelo Álvarez: ‘He doesn’t know how to sing, but he likes it’

Not even Floyd Mayweather hit Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez! After the ‘palomazo’ that the boxer from Guadalajara took to dedicate a song to Lucero, the singer finally referred to the fact, although she made it clear that the performance was not worthy of a good rating.

In good spirits and lending herself to a fun interaction, the singer thanked the gesture he received from the multi-champion super middleweight, who in addition to giving him a rose dedicated the song ‘Eso y más’ by Joan Sebastian.

“As he says, he can’t sing, but he likes to sing”She said in a hurry upon her arrival at the Mexico City International Airport, before being questioned about what grade she gave her, something to which she did not have a concrete answer. “He really wants to, yes, but it was cool“, he assured.

In his social networks, Lucero insisted on the issue and there again he commented that Canelo Álvarez has all the attitude, regardless of his abilities as a singer.

“Exactly! My friend @canelo really wanted to sing and it was a fun moment for everyone, “commented the star, who also made it clear that Mijares, her sentimental ex-partner,” didn’t care “what happened.

