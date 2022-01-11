Luis Fernando Tena begins work with Selection of Guatemala

The Mexican strategist conducts his first practice in command of the Bicolor at the Fedefut High Performance Center

GUATEMALA CITY – A total of 24 players leads the Mexican strategist Luis Fernando Tena in his first approach with the Guatemalan National Team during morning practice at the facilities of the High Performance Center of the National Football Federation.

Microcycle that will have several work sessions and will conclude next Wednesday, January 12, exclusively with local soccer players, without a call for legionaries.

In the company of your technical assistant, Salvador Reyes; as well as Rigoberto Gomez, the physical trainers Ivan Castillo Y Farley Castro, in addition to the goalkeeper coach Walter Molina, ‘El Flaco’ was in charge of welcoming the group of summoned in this beginning of 2022.

Luis Fernando Tena He arrived in the country last Friday afternoon at La Aurora International Airport, where he left his first impressions: “I am very happy to come. Get to Guatemala, get serious about training, get to know the players, the league. Become more involved in football, with the city and with the country, with the feelings of Guatemalans. With the intention of working hard and that the National Team acquires a line of play as soon as possible”, He mentioned.

This Monday’s practice was carried out without access to the press. The absent players were José Carlos Martínez and Pedro Altán due to COVID-19, the rest of those summoned were presented during Sunday night at the Fedefut facilities.

Guatemala He had planned to play against Canada on January 22 in Miami, United States, however, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and not to expose his players in the face of the dates of the Concacaf World Cup qualifying round, it was canceled commitment. Now, the Bicolor is waiting to confirm rival to have activity on the indicated date.

“It is unfortunate, we have to adapt to something that happens all over the planet. We continue with the same plan, to microcycle and work with the players. We have to be careful”Tena commented in this regard.

An evening practice is planned for this Monday. On Tuesday the work will continue and it will be Wednesday at noon when the first micro cycle of Luis Fernando Tena with the Guatemalan National Team will conclude.