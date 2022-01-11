Man burned by police officer’s stun gun | Univision 41 New York WXTV

On Friday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James released disturbing footage of a man catching fire after a police officer shoots him with his stun gun. The subject eventually died.
A disturbing surveillance video shows three members of the Catskill, New York Police Department, fleeing and setting the man on fire, while desperately tries to put out the flames that come out of his chest, back and head.
Moments before receiving that shock, 29-year-old Jason Jones had sprayed hands with sanitizer and various parts of his body. When the officer shot him with his stun gun, he fell to the ground and, seeing that the officers fled upon seeing him on fire, had to use his bare hands to try to put out the flames that engulfed him.
According to The Albany Times-Union, Jones, who he was a former high-level athlete from high school in Catskill, he had been to a nearby bar where police responded to a riot. It is not clear the reasons for his arrest, but the video shows that, at first, the three police officers treat him as an emotionally disturbed person.
Jones appears agitated and gives the impression of being drunk. He staggers around the room, pushes a small table, empties his pockets, repeatedly bangs on a crystal lamp, takes off part of his clothes, sits down, paces from one side to the other … He does not sit still.
For about 20 minutes the three officers who are guarding him, keep their distance and calm. Apparently, they talk to him to calm him down. However, at a certain point, the situation begins to get more tense and suddenly one of the officers pulls out the stun gun and shoots him, setting it on fire.
On video: An alleged criminal confronts four policemen, takes the electric shock gun from them and flees
In a new case of a subject who is killed when the NYPD uses a stun gun, Jones died last month in an intensive care unit at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. I had spent 47 days with a fan because his lungs were so burned that he could not absorb oxygen, indicates The Albany Times Union.
The New York attorney general’s office, Letitia James, is investigating his death and, as part of that process, released videos of the last moments of Jones’ life.
“Jason was unarmed at the police station and posed no threat to anyone when the police gave him a 50,000 volt shock of electrical current and it caught fire, ”said Kevin Luibrand, attorney for Jones’s family. “Instead of helping Jason, the police ran out of the room, closed the door and set it on fire. “
A law enforcement expert who trains police said officers are told never to use a stun gun on a person who has been exposed to flammable materials, as was the case with Jones, who had sprayed himself with disinfectant. , which contains alcohol.