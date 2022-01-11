Mayor meets with community leaders to seek a solution to violence in New York | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

want to share.anime is shared with thecommunity what is happening.after the tactic death ofthis young lady in manhattan, themayor eric adams hasmeeting with local leadersto discuss exits to thiscrisis of violence in newyork.Gary Merson tells us whatit happened in this encounter.gary: adriana, start togrowing is altar, showing whatthat senía, those who gather theand I’m going to show them, they askcops oma patrols not aIt was like today, not when it happenssomething, but permanently.in addition to those, funds thatredistribute resources.that the young haveoptions for this nothappen in the community.Hugo or the councilor.the mayor said he sufferswhat happens among the young.he says he doesn’t want to see thosestudies and cas that manages theNew York cop.and that that cannot continuerunning, which is why he valuesthe effort made byleaders and organizationscommunity, includingreligious.not that this answers thoserather it is removed.if all these leaders arewilling to collaborate withyoung to end theviolence, what does it take tothat the young people come to thedieres and really goodget on a better pathso that violence reallyI finished.we spoke with a cousin of thedeceased.we will have that in our