Mbappé is threatened with death through a mural that he has in his hometown: ” You are dead ”

2022-01-11
Kylian Mbappé, who has not yet renewed his contract with him PSG (ends in June), he would have received death threats, according to the French newspaper Le Parisien on Tuesday.
The aforementioned source publishes that a mural that is named after the player in Bondy, his hometown, woke up with a message that said: “Mbappé, you are dead.”
The footballer is not clear about his future in the PSG and doubts grow day after day. The mural is configured with an image of him when he was a child next to a ball: “Love your dreams and they will love you back.”
The 24-year-old attacker has been in a position to negotiate with any club since January 1 after entering his last six months of contract with the Parisian team.
His future, despite the club’s intention to renew it, is unknown: the Real Madrid he remains attentive to his situation and is the main placed to sign him as a free agent.
More death threats
In addition to Mbappe, the candidate for mayor of Bondy, Sylvine Thomassin, He has also received insults on the mural itself, which has crossed out the acts as an attack on democracy in its social networks.
“These methods, in addition to being cowardly and mediocre, are a new attack on democracy and demonstrate the nauseating climate that my adversaries have maintained for months,” he said. Thomassin.
Along these lines, the woman has broken a spear in favor of the French star: “This mural was a magnificent symbol, a call to believe in one’s dreams and to always strive to achieve them. Today, it is also this message of hope that has been damaged ”.