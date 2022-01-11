Mbappé is threatened with death through a mural that he has in his hometown: ” You are dead ”

2022-01-11

Kylian Mbappé, who has not yet renewed his contract with him PSG (ends in June), he would have received death threats, according to the French newspaper Le Parisien on Tuesday.

The reasons why Mbappé wants to leave PSG

The aforementioned source publishes that a mural that is named after the player in Bondy, his hometown, woke up with a message that said: “Mbappé, you are dead.”

The footballer is not clear about his future in the PSG and doubts grow day after day. The mural is configured with an image of him when he was a child next to a ball: “Love your dreams and they will love you back.”

The 24-year-old attacker has been in a position to negotiate with any club since January 1 after entering his last six months of contract with the Parisian team.