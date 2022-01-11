Meet El Soyate, Angela Aguilar’s favorite place in Mexico

Mexico.- Maybe the singer Angela Aguilar He was not born in Mexico, unlike a large part of his family, however, the Aztec country is the place where he has the most roots, mainly in Zacatecas where his grandfather Antonio Aguilar was born.

The Mexican-American singer takes the time to visit Mexico and, whenever she has the opportunity, El Soyate, the famous Zacatecas ranch built by her grandparents Don Antonio and Flor Silvestre, and of which she is one of the heirs, as well as the Aguilar Dynasty.

On several occasions, Ángela has published photos and videos on her social networks visiting this emblematic ranch. El Soyate was born as a gesture of love by Don Antonio for his wife, which has made it one of the highlights of the state of Zacatecas.

Ángela Aguilar visiting her favorite place in Mexico, el Soyate ranch. Photo: Instagram

One of the most important spaces of the ranch is the stable, since the Aguilar Dynasty’s passion for horses has passed from generation to generation. Every time she goes to this place, Angela takes the opportunity to ride, she even has her own horse, a Spanish purebred Trojan.

Angela Aguilar She is one of the future owners of the El Soyate ranch and you can see that the singer is quite fond of her, since it is the place where she spent all her childhood and has the best memories and anecdotes with her brothers; Today it is a vivid image of the golden age of Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre.

Another essential space of the ranch is the chapel that is located a few meters from the house, where there are all kinds of memories of the grandparents of the Aguilar Dynasty, in addition, where their remains rest. The place is full of photographs, paintings, souvenirs and more objects that belonged to two of the most important figures in all of Mexico.

El Soyate is located in the municipality of Tayahua, in the state of Zacatecas. It has several thousand hectares and is a delight to behold, especially for all those who love antiques or those who admired Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, as it continues to remain intact to the taste in which they built it throughout their lives. .

Only one return to Ángela Aguilar’s profile on Instagram shows her adoration for her future ranch. Photo: Instagram

The same Ángela Aguilar has confessed that it is her favorite place in Mexico, this due to all the memories he has with his family. It should be remembered that the young 18-year-old singer was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, and not in the Aztec country as many think, however, she wears Mexico on her skin and has always been proud of her roots .

