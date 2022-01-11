Mendes will offer Cristiano Ronaldo to Barça

Cristiano Ronaldo He would have already communicated to his agent Jorge Mendes that He is ‘fed up’ of Manchester United and that he looks for a team in case the English club continues with its erratic policy both on the benches and in the technical secretariat. The arrival of Ralf Rangnick so far has not provided the desired stability.

Rangnick wants to reduce his large staff But, during this process, they have not finished winning those who have to be their ‘heavyweights’ in the English team’s dressing room. And one of them is Cristiano Ronaldo… A situation that puts the Portuguese star in check, who is still not performing as when he landed in the summer.

Given this scenario of Cristiano’s discomfort, coupled with Mendes’ excellent relationship with the current managers of the Barça club (Alemany and Laporta) and Xavi Hernández’s need to sign a goal, It would not be strange that the name of ‘Cr7’ is linked again with FC Barcelona in the next few months.

Luxury transfer

Although it does not monopolize the spotlight in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to show that his relationship with the goal is splendid and He is still one of the top European scorers, as well as showing that he is the lord of the Champions League, and the round of 16 scenario could continue to be proof of that.

One of the weak points of this possible operation is that Cristiano has a contract in force with Manchester United until 2023. His termination clause as well as his departure could be two major complications for the Barça club. Finally, it is a name that Mendes will put on the Barça table to whom he can.