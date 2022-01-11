Metrics that will help you evaluate future behavior in the price of Bitcoin

Although for many investors bitcoin does not fit well with the criteria used to analyze traditional assets, on-chain data offers a broad framework for the analysis of this asset. This is one of the conclusions of the report A framework for evaluating bitcoin, published by the investment firm Ark Invest.

On-chain data refers to blockchain data that describes the behavior of the fundamental parameters of the network. These include the active addresses, the volume of transactions, the hash rate or the income of the miners, among others.

The study, prepared by Ark Invest Principal Analyst Yassine Elmandjra, in collaboration with Bitcoin On-chain Analyst David Puell, describe metrics in three layers of the network, relevant to different types of investors.

We just released the Ultimate Manifesto on the Power of On-chain Data, featuring David Puell (@kenosaking). It is the culmination of a year-long work, in which we developed a framework to evaluate the fundamental parameters of Bitcoin ”, he pointed Elmandjra on Twitter.

The three layers of the framework for evaluating bitcoin. Source: Ark Invest.

On the one hand, in what corresponds to the base of the pyramid, the metrics associated with the health of the network are addressed, with regard to security, monetary integrity, transparency and use. These indicators can be followed by all individuals or organizations interested in bitcoin. These include the hash rate, active addresses and daily number of transactions.

For long-term investors and holders, a second layer set of metrics is available, which assesses the behavior of sellers and buyers. In this line are the HODL Waves, the days of coins destroyed and the so-called effective or realized capital. The destroyed days of bitcoin are calculated the moment a group of BTC changes hands.

Regarding layer 3 metrics, they are aimed at investment managers, and include relative valuation indicators that serve to identify short and medium-term factors associated with price. A representative metric of this group is the MVRV ratio, or the ratio of market capitalization to effective capitalization, which takes into account the price of the coins when they were last moved.

Layer 1: assessing the health of the Bitcoin network

Investors can track the health of the Bitcoin network in real time, using raw data from a node on that network. Three ways are outlined in the table below.

The Bitcoin protocol ensures monetary integrity, by allowing Investors and analysts can monitor both the total currency, as well as the daily issuance of BTC. Both graphs are shown below.

Bitcoin currency (top chart) followed by the daily issue chart (green). Source: Ark Invest.

As can be seen in the graph above, the slope of bitcoin supply growth decreases after each halving. In the graph below it can be seen that the daily emission also decreases correspondingly. Both parameters are reduced by 50% after each halving, in accordance with the provisions of the protocol.

In terms of network security, the study highlights the metrics of Bitcoin’s hash rate and miners’ income.

Since the beginning of 2011, the hash rate has increased at a rate of four orders of magnitude relative to price. Supporting the dramatic increase in the hash rate are advances in hardware and miners’ determination to invest in the expectation of bitcoin’s price appreciation over time. Ark Invest.

Bitcoin hash rate. Source: Ark Invest.

After a total ban on bitcoin mining in China in the second quarter of 2021, the hash rate has recovered by 166% and is once again nearing its all-time high, the report notes.

Regarding miners ‘income, the sum of newly minted bitcoins and transaction fees also reflect a measure of miners’ income, the research highlights. “Since their inception, the miners have generated revenue of more than 18.9 million bitcoins with an approximate value of $ 1 trillion at current prices, as shown in the graph below.”

Income from bitcoin miners. Source: Ark Invest.

Regarding the use of bitcoin, investors can monitor network activity with metrics such as active addresses and by the volume of transactions. In mid-December 2021, there was a daily average of 1 million active addresses, as reported by CriptoNoticias. The report notes that at the end of 2021 there were 920,000 active addresses.

Active addresses, as shown in the chart below, have a high correlation with price.

Active Bitcoin addresses. Source: Ark Invest.

Layer 2: evaluating the behavior of sellers and buyers

The value of a monetary asset like bitcoin depends on the relationship between demand and supply, the study notes. “The latter is mathematically determined and demand is a function of its monetary characteristics,” say the authors. On the basis of blockchain data, investors can evaluate the variability of demand and impact the price through the analysis of the dynamics of sellers and buyers.

One of the most illustrative metrics of this dynamic is that of “days of bitcoin destroyed,” the report highlights. If two BTC that have not changed hands in 7 days are sold, this transaction generates 14 days of destroyed bitcoin. If the sum of the bitcoin destroyed in the last 365 days is taken as a variable, this is called a year of bitcoin destroyed. The graph below shows the years of bitcoin destroyed since 2011, along with the price.

Destroyed years of bitcoin. Source: ArkInvest.

While the highs of the curve coincide with the all-time highs of the bitcoin price, the year values ​​of bitcoin destroyed in 2021 do not exceed the all-time high achieved in early 2018. This could suggest that there is currently a greater accumulation of BTC in the hands of holders than in 2018.

Retained bitcoin waves or HODL waves divide bitcoin currency into different retention period bands. A one-week holding band, for example, measures the percentage of BTC that has changed hands in the last week. The original chart has 12 bands, although a version with 5 bands is offered here, starting with one less than a month (red), 1 to 6 months (yellow), 6 months to 2 years (green), 2 years to 7 years (blue) and one representing BTC held for more than 7 years.

Bitcoin retention bands or HODL waves. Source: Ark Invest.

The study highlights that the shorter time bands tend to grow in periods of price boom, while the 6-month to two-year bands grow when there is a price decline, which shows a more intelligent strategy. The two upper bands added have remained with little variation for two years, which shows greater focus and conviction of long-term investors.

Layer 3: bitcoin valuation

The top layer offers metrics that are similar to the valuation of a traditional company that compares the market capitalization with the gross operating income. One of the most used for bitcoin is the relationship between market capitalization and effective capitalization (MVRV). The latter takes into account the price of BTCs the last time they changed hands..

Another metric in this category is the so-called MVTV, the relationship between the market value of bitcoin and the income of miners. The value paid to the miners is called by the study Thermo Value (Thermo Value), hence the acronym MVTV.

MVTV or relationship between the value of bitcoin and what is paid to the miners. Source: Ark Invest.

The study notes that in this chart, the MVTV metric shows that in April 2021, the price of BTC at $ 64,000 was “overheated”, but not at the levels it reached in the highs of previous cycles. The term “overheated”, applied to an asset, refers to a high price that does not correspond to its intrinsic valuation.

Investor capitalization is a metric created in 2021 by David Puell, and is calculated by subtracting thermo capitalization from market capitalization. The report notes that this metric can be a good indicator of capitulations in bear markets. “By removing the value paid to miners to the overhead base, we can assess the fair value of bitcoin at the minimum of one market cycle.”

Investor capitalization, created by David Puell. Source: Ark Invest.

Among the study’s conclusions, the authors note that because bitcoin doesn’t look like a traditional asset, investors can use the tools and data coming from the blockchain to assess its fundamentals. “In the same way that a government statistical agency publishes data on a country’s population and economy, Bitcoin provides a real-time global ledger that publishes data on network activity and its economy,” the study notes.

A report published by Grayscale in August 2020, on metrics used for the valuation of bitcoin, and commented on by CriptoNoticias, addressed 9 metrics used in the valuation of bitcoin, among which are from the model of reserves to flow (Stock-to- flow) to the so-called Whale Index, which shows the evolution of Bitcoin addresses with more than 1,000 BTC.

Most of the bitcoin metrics discussed in this article are based on historical data. These data are not a reliable indicator of future data, so they should be taken as a guide and not as a prediction.