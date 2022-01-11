Mexico Calls to Investigate Missile Launched by North Korea; “It is an affront to the international community”

The Ambassador of Mexico to the UN, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, called North Korea’s January 5 missile launch an “affront to the international community”. In his speech before the UN Security Council, de la Fuente called for an investigation into the act, in order to have the conclusions as soon as possible.

“The pattern of North Korea’s actions confirms that it continues to advance in its technological capacity for military purposes. We call for an immediate halt,” the ambassador told the Security Council.

“We call on the actors with the greatest capacity for influence to spare no effort to reestablish a dialogue that will lead to the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean peninsula,” continued De la Fuente.

However, six days later, North Korea today launched another “unidentified projectile” in the direction of the Sea of ​​Japan, the South Korean army reported. Pyongyang had described the first launch as a new hypersonic missile.

“North Korea launches unidentified projectile into the East Sea (name given to the Sea of ​​Japan in the two Koreas),” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) reported on Tuesday in a brief statement about the launch, which has also been notified by the Japanese Government.

This test comes just six days after Pyongyang, which has not yet shown signs of being open to dialogue with Seoul or Washington, tested another projectile that the regime called a new hypersonic missile and that Seoul’s detection systems o Tokyo had trouble identifying home due to their irregular flight.

With information from EFE