Michael Caine offers works of art and even his glasses for sale

(CNN) – Award-winning actor Michael Caine offers his fans the opportunity to own memories of his illustrious film career.



On March 2, personal items such as the 88-year-old star’s gold Rolex watch, priced at £ 12,000 ($ 16,300), and paintings from his personal collection, will go up for auction in London.

Charlie Thomas, director of sales for iconic homes and collections at Bonhams, who handles the sale, told CNN on Monday: “Sir Michael Caine has an appeal that defies any demographic age or nationality, his films are part of the history of the 20th century and, no matter who is the highest bidder, they will own a piece of that history, an item with a unique provenance. “

According to the British newspaper Times, the star of “The Italian Job” is reluctantly selling many of his beloved objects, as he and his wife, Shakira, are reducing their mansion in Surrey, southeast England.

CNN reached out to Caine’s representatives for comment.

Thomas described the auction, which includes a director’s chair from the 1971 crime film “Get Carter,” in which Caine starred as gangster Jack Carter, and even a pair of the actor’s famous glasses, as one of his most personal sales. Bonhams to date.

As he told CNN: “Sir Michael has collected these objects for many decades and has always bought with what he likes, more than for any other reason, and this makes this collection incredibly special.”

Other notable pieces include a portrait of Caine by English painter Lincoln Townley, whose sale will go to the NSPCC child protection charity, as well as a film poster for the 1966 romantic comedy “Alfie,” which earned him to Caine an Oscar nomination for best actor.

From his art collection, Caine will sell “Les Amoureux Dans L’Arbre” by Marc Chagall, which is expected to fetch a retail price of up to 50,000 pounds (US $ 68,000).

“It will be very hard to part with so many treasures in my life and my career, but it is the right time to move on,” Caine said in a press release, adding: “I hope these memories give their new owners as much pleasure as they are. U.S”.