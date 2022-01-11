Mild COVID Cases Can Have Long-Lasting Impacts Like ‘Chemobrain’ – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know Only a mild COVID-19 infection can cause “deep” cellular effects in the brain with a long-term impact on memory and executive function, according to a new study published Monday.

The preliminary study by authors from Stanford, Yale and Mount Sinai in New York, which has not yet been published or peer-reviewed, found that people infected with COVID can frequently suffer neurological impacts similar to people who have undergone a cancer treatment. This is a condition known as Cancer Therapy-Related Cognitive Impairment (CRCI) or “chemobrain.”

“(The) findings presented here illustrate striking similarities between neurophysiopathology after cancer therapy and after SARS-CoV-2 infection, and clarify cellular deficits that can contribute to long-lasting neurological symptoms even after infection. mild SARS-CoV-2, “wrote the authors.

COVID-19 Symptoms and the Brain

Using infected mice as a model, the researchers found a “marked decrease” in the generation of new neurons in the hippocampus region of the brain just one week after infection and determined that the condition persisted for at least seven weeks. (The generation of neurons in that region of the brain is believed to “support healthy memory function,” they noted).

The researchers examined brain tissue from people who died in early 2020 and were infected with COVID at the time of death, finding “very elevated” markers of inflammation in the brain, even in those who had only been mildly ill or asymptomatic.

In addition, they studied people suffering from “prolonged COVID” in two groups, those with cognitive effects and those without, most of whom had only mild infections and had not been hospitalized. People with cognitive effects had elevated levels of a protein associated with inflammation in plasma, the authors reported.

Omicron symptoms of COVID-19

“Taken together, the findings presented here underscore profound multicellular dysregulation in the brain caused by even a mild SARS-CoV-2 respiratory infection,” the researchers summarized in their discussion.

Much of the data in the study comes from an earlier stage of the pandemic, and scientists say it is not yet clear what long-term impact the omicron variant will have, for example, on people.

“The incidence and severity of cognitive decline after COVID-19 caused by newer variants of SARS-CoV-2, such as the Omicron variant, or as a result of advanced infection in vaccinated individuals, has not yet been determined,” they scored.

