Mobile divorces, increasingly common

The mobile phone connects us with the rest of the world from anywhere, but it can also isolate us from the people around us. Being in a meeting or at a meal and having one of the attendees looking at the phone can be very irritating. With the pandemic, Internet consumption has exceeded 6 hours a day of browsing, according to the We Are Social report by Hootsuite for Spain: 93.6% of users access the network through mobile devices.

In a couple, the smartphone can act as a barrier that breaks it, and it is something that happens more and more frequently. “We have little quality free time to dedicate to each other and the mobile has arrived to take away even more. More and more couples tell me in consultation that the mobile phone is a problematic element in the relationship; lack of respect with the use of mobile phones, lack of communication, lack of time, jealousy and insecurities with regard to social networks… »explains Eva Ortiz, psychologist and coach.

Notifications that distract from the conversation with the other person



The increase in Internet connection time and, therefore, being more aware of the phone screen, leads us to pay less attention to people who are nearby. Mainly due to the flood of notifications, the expert explains: «WhatsApp is the social network most used by almost 90% of Internet users. We have many daily notifications that interrupt our conversations, our moments … although YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and online games also take a large part of our time and attention due to their accessibility “.

How to determine when the mobile has become a problem for a couple? Ortiz says that each couple should agree on what they consider to be ‘normal’ phone use in the relationship. It is understood that these limits have been exceeded when “one of the members of the couple has discomfort regarding the use of their partner’s mobile; that’s when the time comes to expose it and reach an agreement with the couple so that both of them feel comfortable and respected in the relationship.

Communicate it assertively



Although it is unusual for these limits to be marked a priori in the use of technology in a relationship, the psychologist believes that it is important that they are established. If one of the members of the couple feels that the motive negatively affects the relationship «it is important to know how to communicate it in an assertive way, not through recrimination or in a negative way. Try to express to your partner how it makes you feel so that they empathize with you and take into account your needs, and, above all, set limits when you consider that the established norms are not respected so that inappropriate use of the mobile phone is not normalized and that it harms the relationship”.

If it is our partner who expresses that feeling that the mobile phone has become a barrier for the couple, Ortiz suggests that we must reflect on why it has happened: couple, the mobile phone can become a dangerous weapon that helps us evade reality and generate an even greater problem in the relationship. For a couple to function well, communication is vital, and we must take responsibility for ourselves to prevent the cell phone from damaging or hindering it ».