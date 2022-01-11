“Muma” Fernández from Mexico tells that he left because of the “Pact of Gentlemen” and reveals what Diego Vázquez told him

2022-01-11

The Honduran Carlos “Muma” Fernández monopolized the spotlight on Mexico after premiering with goal in Venados FC 1-0 win in view of Atlante in Expansion League. Fernandez in portal interview Halftime, he uncovered and told that he left Honduras by the “Pact of Knights” between Motagua, Real Spain Y Olympia.

“Last year was not so good, I did not have much participation in Motagua and based on that I began to look for options because my age is advanced and I am not to waste my time elsewhere,” he began counting. And he added: “It is a regrettable situation because it closes the doors to many players. The Gentlemen’s covenant it consists in that if a club does not say that it no longer wants a player, the player cannot leave ”. Also, he revealed what he told her Diego Vazquez when he expressed his dissatisfaction with the low participation in the Apertura 2021 tournament.

When the rumor came out that I was uncomfortable with not having minutes (in Motagua) and had other options, the coach spoke to me and reminded me that I couldn’t go to those two clubs (Olimpia and Real España ”. These inconveniences forced the “Muma” to seek new horizons and disembark in Mexican soccer. A football that was the cradle of the also “Pact of Gentlemen”. But that ended in 2018 in Mexico, but last year in September the antitrust body sanctioned 17 clubs, the Mexican Federation and eight managers for colluding with this practice over several years. Carlos Bernárdez, who before arriving at the Motagua, played in Uruguay with Cerro Largo Y Phoenix, He said that there also exists a Pact of Gentlemen.