NCAA College Football Playoff 2022: Alabama vs Georgia, live online today the NCAA college football final

1Q | 0:00 | (3) Georgia 0-3 (1) Alabama: An offside sent them to the 24th, then Zamir White gains a yard to fall on the 23rd. It will be 2 & 14 when he comes back for the start of the second quarter.

Meanwhile, a delight courtesy of George pickens.

1Q | 1:06 | (3) Georgia 0-3 (1) Alabama: Brock Bowers, the other TE shows up and gains 10 yards. 1 & 10 at 19.

1Q | 1:42 | (3) Georgia 0-3 (1) Alabama: GEORGE PICKENS! Race, pole and WR deception # 1 of the Bulldogs, injured in the knee in the spring, with a huge catch at 29 Alabama.

1Q | 2:19 | (3) Georgia 0-3 (1) Alabama: FIRST AND TEN GEORGIA! Short pass with TE Washington. Huge target, Bennett does not miss. 1 & 10 at 19.

1Q | 3:20 | (3) Georgia 0-3 (1) Alabama: A defender from Bama is pulled off the bar. Lack of staff. It will be 1 & 14 at 4.

1Q | 3:33 | (3) Georgia 0-3 (1) Alabama: THREE AND OUT! Georgia’s defense commanded the charge, they hit Bryce Young and ended up incomplete at 3 & 6.

Georgia’s defense came to play and is keeping the Dawgs alive.

The offensive … another story. They now leave their 8 yard.

1Q | 4:12 | (3) Georgia 0-3 (1) Alabama: Horrible gift from Georgia. Bolden asked for a free reception and they contact him. It will be 1 & 10 at 45. He paints this Bama series for points just because of the field position.

1Q | 4:18 | (3) Georgia 0-3 (1) Alabama: Three and out for Georgia. 1-yard run at first, winless run at second, and then Anderson pressures Bennett to get out of the bag and throw incomplete.

1Q | 5:46 | (3) Georgia 0-3 (1) Alabama: STOP GEORGIA! They charge at 3 & 2, Young finds Bolden, who was coming out of the backfield, but the chase arrives and a tackle from Lewis Cine at 1 to 1 ends in loss of yards.

Alabama to clear. Georgia starts from her 24 yard.

1Q | 7:49 | (3) Georgia 0-3 (1) Alabama: Two passes with Jameson WIlliams. The first lost 2, the second won 16. 1 & 10 Bama.

1Q | 8:19 | (3) Georgia 0-3 (1) Alabama: Bennett is again pressed, comes out of the bag and his pass is incomplete. Ladd McConkey drops it.

To punt and Bolden calls a free reception at the 20-yard line after a calamity of the opening series from Georgia, which has to avoid the TD or things can get serious very early.

1Q | 8:53 | (3) Georgia 0-3 (1) Alabama: Game delay against Bennett. 3 & 10 for Georgia.

1Q | 9:35 | (3) Georgia 0-3 (1) Alabama: WATCH OUT! After a punishment against To’o To’o, Bennett comes out of the bag, he was alone … AND HE LOSES IT! But fortune smiles on him, the ball bounces him and keeps it. It is 3 & 5.

1Q | 9:45 | (3) Georgia 0-3 (1) Alabama: BAD START! Race deception, but the spy load comes and Christian Harris captures Stetson Bennett at 11. 2 & 24 and this series is already going to the hole.

1Q | 9:58 | (3) Georgia 0-3 (1) Alabama: There is no return. Georgia starts its offense from the 25 yard.

1Q | 9:58 | (3) Georgia 0-3 (1) Alabama: Will Reichard hits the 37-yard kick. Alabama scores points from its first series, but there were no big plays. 14 plays, 56 yards and three points.

Turn for Georgia. It is important for the Bulldogs to score points to be able to maintain the game plan, which is not made to overcome.

1Q | 9:58 | (3) Georgia 0-0 (1) Alabama: BILLINGSLEY FALLS! He was alone to get to the red zone, but he gets tangled in his court and the pass is incomplete at 3 & 6. Bama is going to kick.

1Q | 12:12 | (3) Georgia 0-0 (1) Alabama: Alabama keeps moving. At 3 & 1, an option pitch for Brian Robinson, who wins a pair. 1 & 10 at 34 Georgia.

1Q | 13:18 | (3) Georgia 0-0 (1) Alabama: Screen pass with Jameson Williams and gain 11 yards, including jump to fly over a defender. Bama crosses into rival territory. 1 & 10 at 45 Georgia.

Bama leaving without meeting. High speed.

1Q | 13:23 | (3) Georgia 0-0 (1) Alabama: The play is reviewed and Young’s arm went forward. Incomplete, although the pull of the arm looked strange among so many people. Does not raise the touchdown to the scoreboard.

1Q | 13:23 | (3) Georgia 6-0 (1) Alabama: SCORE GEORGIA! They capture Bryce Young, something they didn’t do in the SEC final, and Nakobe Dean picks up the ball just in case and walks to the end zone.

It is going to be reviewed.

1Q | 14:03 | (3) Georgia 0-0 (1) Alabama: At 3 & 2, they contain the charge and Bryce Young finds Slade Bolden on the flat to move the chains. 1 & 10 at 44.

1Q | 15:00 | (3) Georgia 0-0 (1) Alabama: And here … we go. The game for the national college football championship begins and we live it at MARCA Claro.

The kick does not reach the diagonals, but they ask for a free reception and Bama comes off his 25-yard line.

The Bulldogs choose to decide in the second half. Alabama will then start the game on offense.

And they are accompanied by the barking of the fans. The Dawgs want their first title in 42 years. Will the drought end since 1980?

They feature the defending champion, the Nation’s # 1 team, and considering the noise … Georgia plays home today in Indianapolis.

The flag of the United States is displayed and the letter of the Stars Spangled Banner.

Everything ready in Lucas Oil. A matter of about 15 minutes for the protocols of the previous one and with it, start this game for the national championship.

Alabama for the two-time championship, Georgia for the first in 42 years and we live it in BRAND Claro.

It’s been 15 years since Georgia last beat Alabama. 26-23 was the Bulldogs’ victory in extra series, in Nick Saban’s first season with the Tide and with Matthew Stafford of QB. Since then, 0-7, including the final of 2018.

The last four games are already with Kirby Smart as coach and Georgia has not been able to end the losing streak. Today they are favorites again. Will there be a bad fifth? Will Kirby be Saban’s second former assistant to beat him?

Week 5, 2008: (8) Alabama 41-30 (3) Georgia SEC Final, 2012: (3) Georgia 28-32 (2) Alabama Week 5, 2015: (13) Alabama 38-10 (8) Georgia 2018 National Championship: (4) Alabama 26-23 (3) Georgia, [tiempo extra] SEC Final, 2018: (1) Alabama 35-28 (4) Georgia Week 4, 2020: (3) Georgia 24-41 (2) Alabama SEC Final, 2021: (1) Georgia 24-41 (4) Alabama

The home of the NFL Colts is the site of the national final for the first time. It’s so cold in IndianapolisBut the regular headquarters of the Scouting Combine and many conferences has a series of indoor walkways that protect the fans in the stadium today.

Indianapolis also hosts the Big Ten final every year, but ‘final’ finals … the last one was in the NFL, Super Bowl XLVI, when the Giants hit the Patriots for the second time.

In addition, it has hosted a couple of NCAA Final Fours: that of 2010, in which Butler and the miraculous shot of Gordon hayward did not want to enter to beat Duke, besides that in 2015, Wisconsin finished Kentucky undefeated before losing the final to Duke, and also last year, when it was all done in a bubble in Indiana, finished with Baylor crowning himself and finishing Gonzaga’s undefeated.

The NCAA final has a most peculiar dotted line. Despite a 41-24 loss in the SEC final, Georgia is a 3-point favorite, with the total at 52.5.

There is talk endlessly about Nick Saban’s dominance over his former assistants. Kirby Smart is 0-4 against Alabama since arriving in Georgia. Tide had a streak of almost 100 games in a row as favorites, until the SEC final, which they won outright, as has happened on the three previous occasions that they received points.

What will happen today? Here you can read the preview, analysis and picks less than half an hour before the start of the national championship.

In 2018, Alabama and Georgia they contested the first final between two teams from the same conference since the College Football Playoff was created.

Georgia had a 13-0 lead at halftime, with a Jalen Hurts (yes, the Eagles’ QB today) had a terrible time: 3 of 8, 21 yards.

Nick saban the heart was not tempted and sent rookie Tua Tagovailoa onto the field. The rest is history, including the TD that left the Bulldogs on the ground at 2 & 26 in overtime with a certain DeVonta Smith.

In Indianapolis we will see two teams that are factories for the NFL. According Pro Football Reference, They are two of the six programs with the most representatives in professionalism, with 151 teams in total.

An All Pro team could be made with graduates from Georgia and Alabama: Matthew Stafford, Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, Amari Cooper, Jaylen Waddle, Leonard Floyd, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Quinnen Wiliams …

Alabama 1, Georgia 3; Georgia 1, Alabama 5; Alabama 1, Georgia 2; Georgia 1, Alabama 2; Alabama 1, Georgia 4.

It’s the recruiting rankings for the past five years for Alabama and Georgia, two of the top three winning teams. No one else had # 1 this year than the finalists, so we will have top talent from the top in Indianapolis.

Bryce Young and Will Anderson are perhaps the two better players, but they won’t be eligible for the draft until 2023, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any first-round talent in this final. In fact, Alabama tackle Evan Neal may well be the # 1 pick in a generation where there is no franchise QB..

Meet the best prospects, with the Georgia defensive linemen, pair of catchers as stars.

Four years and two days later Alabama and Georgia face off again in a college football final. Repeats the 2018 College Football Playoff final tonight in Indianapolis, when the Tide and the Bulldogs meet at Lucas Oil Stadium, and we see it live at BRAND Claro.

The only teams that were number 1 this season face off in the last game. Alabama, the defending champion, number 1 and top seed in the preseason, arrives after a winding road, which included a loss to Texas A&M, after which they granted the privileged position to the Bulldogs, who held her until Tide stripped them of undefeated in the SEC final, when Bryce Young secured the Heisman and Bama regained # 1 heading into the semifinals.

Georgia also arrived despite not keeping the SEC crown and dispatched without problems to Michigan at the Orange Bowl to meet again with Alabama, which hours before had beaten Cincinnati at the Cotton Bowl.

Alabama, despite being # 1 and defeating Georgia 41-24 in the SEC final, is not the favorite to repeat as champion. The Bulldogs start as favorites by three points.