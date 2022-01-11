Necaxa signs Milton Giménez, forward ‘corrido’ in 4th Division

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Necaxa announced this Monday morning the signing of forward 25 years old, Milton gimenez, who arrives from the Club Atlético Central Córdoba of the First Division of soccer in Argentina, where he was on loan and to the Rays, he moves in definitive transfer.

The last year Gimenez He played it in the maximum circuit, however, Most of his career has been in the Second, Third and Fourth Division of Pampas football, where he debuted in 2013 with Atlanta in the third category.

The Club Atlético Ferrocarril Midland of the Fourth Division was his home in the 2016-2017 Season and in the 2019-2020 he was loaned to the Communications Club of the Third. His contract with Atlanta ended in December 2022.Therefore, the team took advantage of Necaxa’s offer to obtain some income, given that the forward could negotiate with any club in six months to leave for free.

In the second half of 2021, Giménez scored 11 goals in 23 games, missing only two games, one by technical decision and the other by accumulation of cards.

Necaxa transfers for 2022

Giménez joins the Chileans Angel Araos, Jorge Valdivia, Nicolas Castillo and the Mexican midfielder Dieter villalpando as the reinforcements for the 2022 Clausura Tournament, which started with a defeat against FC Juárez.