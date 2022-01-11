Never seen before: Roberto Palazuelos recalled his friendship with Andrés García with a retro photo

Actors Roberto Palazuelos 54-year-old and his colleague Andres Garcia 80 years old, they knew how to be very good friends inside and outside the entertainment world. They are currently estranged due to various misunderstandings about the Dominican’s will and property.

The truth is that the love and friendship that they feel remains intact despite the sayings and statements before the press, and this was demonstrated with the last publication of Roberto Palazuelos in his instagram account where he accumulates more than a million followers from all latitudes.

“On a Sunday 10 years ago with my dear Andres Garcia and my loyal friend Eduardo Alatriste in the beautiful paradise of Tulum “, he wrote Roberto Palazuelos along with the postcard that quickly received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from his fans and colleagues who were moved by the memory.

In the photos, the three men have relaxed looks typical of a beach destination such as Tulum in the middle of the Rivera Maya in Mexico. This includes white pants, light-colored shirts and a big smile that attests to the good time they had together in those days.

Some of the comments the postcard received from Roberto Palazuelos They were: “Andrés the most handsome man in the universe, my platonic love”; “beautiful 3”; “the best”; “pure beauty”. Several fans agreed that they continue to look the same as in their youth despite the passage of the years.