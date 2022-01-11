New York announces an additional $ 230 million in SNAP for beneficiaries in January – Telemundo New York (47)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for January.

All households participating in SNAP, including those already at the maximum benefit level, will receive an additional allocation by the end of this month, bringing approximately $ 230 million in federal funding to the state economy.

The emergency assistance supplement is provided to households that do not normally receive the maximum allowable benefit per month in SNAP, a federally funded program overseen by the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Those households that are already near or at the maximum benefit level ($ 835 for a household of four) will receive a supplemental payment of at least $ 95.

Households with SNAP in all counties outside of New York City should see these benefits posted between Wednesday, January 12 and Friday, January 21 at the end of the day.

Households with SNAP in the New York City five-county region should see their benefits posted between Saturday, January 15, and the end of the month.

New Yorkers in need continue to rely heavily on SNAP as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect everyday life. In the first months after the pandemic began in March 2020, New York experienced a substantial increase in SNAP enrollment.

The initial spike held steady, and beneficiary counts remain where they were at the end of the initial spike, which is substantially higher than pre-pandemic levels. In November 2021, there were nearly 1.6 million households with a total of 2.77 million New Yorkers receiving SNAP benefits.

As in previous months, payments will be sent directly to recipients’ existing electronic benefit transfer accounts and can be accessed with their existing EBT cards. Like regular SNAP benefits, supplemental benefits can be used to buy food at licensed retail food stores. Any unused SNAP benefits will automatically roll over to the next month.

Find more information about emergency SNAP supplemental benefits, including answers to frequently asked questions, here. New Yorkers can check to see if they meet the criteria for SNAP and apply online by visiting mybenefits.ny.gov.