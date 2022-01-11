New York Yankees sign former Mexican pitcher No. 1 prospect

The Yankees re-signed who was their No. 1 prospect in 2012.

The MLB continues to work stoppage, however, the teams continue to strengthen in a great way, among them, the New York Yankees who recently reached an agreement with Mexican pitcher Manny Bañuelos, this was confirmed by journalist Eli Fishman.

Manny Bañuelos who was precisely a prospect for the Yankees in 2012, returns to the New York team with a Minor League contract after having traveled the world playing in leagues such as Japan, Mexico.

Seeing that the Yankees signed LHP Manny Banuelos to a minor league deal. The 30-year-old was a top five Yankees prospect, and a top 100 MLB prospect in 2010. Has bounced around teams the past few years, including stints in China and Mexico. – Eli Fishman (@elijfishman) January 10, 2022

Currently the former prospect of the Bronx Bombers He is playing the semifinals of the Mexican Pacific League with Tomateros de Culiacán, a team with which he currently has no restrictions to continue participating.

This news had been made known by sources close to the pitcher and later confirmed by the Mexican journalist Javier Sedano.

The Yankees have been active in the last month with the market, making important minor league hires in which they have signed players like Ender Inciarte, receiver Jimmy Cordero, among others.

In turn, it has also made efforts to strengthen its coaching staff, as they did by hiring former Mets manager Luis Rojas.

