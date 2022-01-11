NFL 2021: NFL Black Monday takes its first victims: Matt Nagy, Mike Zimmer and Brian Flores are fired

Despus of the end of the regular season, officially started ‘Black Monday’ in the NFL From the early hours of the day, the movements in several of the teams took shape and some even did without their general managers.

The first to be fired as head coach was Mike Zimmer, who was with the Minnesota Vikings. After the franchise failed to make the postseason as a wild card, the organization decided not to stand idly by and make a reality the rumors that transcended in the past days.

Like Zimmer, the gerente general, Rick Spielman was also confirmed as one of the Minnesota casualties at the end of the campaign. Now begin rebuilding at Vikings, where the options for both positions are already discussed.

While on the Miami Dolphins side, Brian Flores stepped down as coach of the franchise. Flores formally fired after beating the New England Patriots, and although the team generated nine wins this season, it could not access the Playoffs.

Although the dismissal was made in that position, the reports confirmed that Chris Grier will remain in his role as general manager.

On the other hand, the restructuring finally took off with the Chicago Bears. Fans’ wishes were fulfilled after the team decided to fire criticized Matt Nagy, who signed a disappointing season of and gained animosity among fans.

Ryan Pace was another of the victims of ‘Black Monday’. The Bears general manager also stepped down. Designated as one of the main responsible, the franchise has decided to take a turn for the next season.