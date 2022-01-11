Nicaragua: Ortega takes office for the fifth time as president with the absence of the majority of Latin American leaders

Nicaragua

From left to right, Vice President Rosario Murillo and Daniel Ortega; the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Daniel Ortega assumed this Monday for the fifth time (fourth in a row) as president of Nicaragua amid extensive rejection by the international community of the elections in which he was re-elected last November and with the absence of the majority of Latin American leaders.

From inside and outside Nicaragua, it was denounced that the presidential elections did not have sufficient democratic guarantees, after most of the opposition candidates were arrested or went into exile abroad.

Ortega took office a day after the new National Assembly was installed, in which the ruling party controls 75 of the 91 seats.

A few hours before the inauguration of this Monday, the European Union announced a new round sanctions against two of Ortega’s children and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo.

