No, it is not safe to drink alcohol during pregnancy.

A few days ago, the doctor specializing in Aesthetic Medicine Carla Barber assured from his Instagram profile -where he gathers almost a million followers- that his gynecologist allowed him to “take one or two glasses of wine a week ” while she is pregnant. Given these statements, dozens of doctors have recalled how dangerous the statement is and insist that the recommendation is do not take a drop of these drinks during pregnancy.

“Let’s see, no alcohol during pregnancy. Nothing,” says Family doctor Ángel Sánchez from his Twitter profile. From the Spanish Society of Gynecology (SEGO) remind that the recommendation to all women who want a pregnancy or are pregnant is do not drink alcohol as there is no safe amount during this stage.

“Alcohol consumption during pregnancy is a risk factor what can produce stillbirth, miscarriage, premature delivery, intrauterine growth retardation, and low weight at birth “, explains Juan Luis Delgado, head of the Perinatal Area at SEGO.” Excluding causes of genetic origin, alcohol is the most important factor for the appearance of mental and behavioral alterations. In fact, it is considered the first preventable non-genetic cause of Mental retardation in the western world.

WE’LL SEE: No alcohol during pregnancy. ANY. pic.twitter.com/0T3j3IH0ix – Ángel Sánchez Vázquez (@angelsvars) January 9, 2022

“The severity of the damage due to alcohol consumption during pregnancy It depends mainly on the dose consumed, the time and the consumption pattern, as well as the individual genetic susceptibility. One of the most disabling potential outcomes of consuming alcohol during pregnancy is the risk of developing Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS), the most serious and visibly identifiable clinical form of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) “, they explain. They even consider that the father does not consume alcohol either, “in collaboration and support of the mother during pregnancy.”

Smoking is also not recommended in pregnancy

Given Barber’s statements, other professionals have also taken the opportunity to recall that the anxiety or stress That not drinking alcohol can produce is not an excuse to drink it either, since it is no more dangerous than the consumption itself. The same thing happens with the tobacco. “The doctor has told me that it is preferable that I smoke some instead of feeling the anxiety of not doing it,” says a user on Twitter. “In the case of tobacco, it is not only dangerous because of nicotine, if not also for the great amount of toxins that you have and that pass to the fetus“, detail from SEGO to Medical Writing.