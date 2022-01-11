Novartis antiviral reduces covid income by 78%

Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis.

announced on Monday that Part A of the Empathy clinical trial, which compared single intravenous doses of, an antiviral therapeutic candidate Darpin, with placebo for the, reached the primary goal of viral load reduction for eight days. The two secondary objectives also showed acompared to placebo: combined goals of hospitalization and / or emergency room visits or death, and time to sustained clinical recovery. Novartis confirms that it will exercise its option to obtain the ensovibep license from Molecular Partners and, subsequent to the exercise of the option, it will request accelerated access globally, first through the authorization process of the US Food and Drug Administration ( FDA, for its acronym in English).

The global Empathy clinical trial, which is being conducted by Novartis, with Molecular Partners as sponsor, is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in adult outpatients (not hospitalized) with Covid-19. Part A of the study recruited 407 patients to identify an ensovibep dose with optimal safety and efficacy. Patients in the USA, South Africa, India, the Netherlands and Hungary participated to evaluate three doses: 75mg, 225mg and 600mg.

The results of the study showed that the primary endpoint was achieved with a statistically significant reduction in viral load over eight days, compared to placebo, for all three dosage groups. The secondary endpoint of hospitalization and / or emergency room visits related to Covid-19, or death, showed a 78 percent overall reduction in the risk of events in the ensovibep groups compared to placebo.

Treatment groups were generally balanced in terms of demographic, baseline, and disease characteristics. The placebo group with 99 patients had a total of six adverse events (6 percent event rate); Five patients were hospitalized, two of whom died due to the worsening of Covid-19 and only one patient had to go to the emergency room. In the 301 patients treated with ensovibep, four adverse events were observed: two patients were hospitalizations and two went to the emergency department (1.3 percent event rate). No deaths occurred in any of the ensovibep-treated patients. All doses were well tolerated and no unexpected safety problems were identified at any of the doses. The lowest dose of 75 mg is the planned dose for further development. The data will undergo further review so that Novartis and Molecular Partners can determine the next steps for the program.

An option to alleviate the health collapse due to covid

“We are pleased that the results of the Empathy trial demonstrate the positive therapeutic effect of ensovibep, with the potential to become a new therapeutic option important to combat the rapidly evolving SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, “said Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. “Since Covid-19 continues to represent a burden for healthcare systems Worldwide, a variety of treatments will be required, and Novartis is proud to continue to collaborate with Molecular Partners on this unique treatment for Covid-19 and to contribute ensovibep to this set of options. “

Upon making the decision to exercise the option, Novartis will become responsible for development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing activities by ensovibep. Novartis has already started expansion activities at its large-scale biologics production facilities.

As the SARS-CoV-2 virus evolves, a multi-solution strategy is needed to combat the pandemic, and antiviral treatments will need to be applied to complement vaccination initiatives globally. Despite the availability of vaccines, transmission of the disease continues, either through foci of unvaccinated populations, in patients with compromised immune systems and comorbidities or by emerging variants, and breakthrough infections are likely to continue. A recent in vitro analysis also showed that ensovibep maintains complete neutralization of pseudoviruses containing mutations identical to the Omicron variant in question.

“These promising results come in a moment of greatest need for therapies with panvariant activity such as ensovibep. We are excited about the opportunity to provide a potential therapeutic option for patients around the world who require access to effective Covid-19 treatments, ”said Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., CEO of Molecular Partners. “Today’s data is the culmination of an ongoing team effort, between our company and Novartis, to deliver a customized antiviral with proven safety and efficacy in global clinical trials. As pioneers of Darpin therapy, our team has the unique ability to rapidly generate and develop multi-specific Darpin therapies. We hope to continue demonstrating our capabilities and the potential of our portfolio in oncology, virology and for patients who need this type of therapy ”.

Given the urgent public health emergency and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant around the world, Novartis and Molecular Partners are in close collaboration with regulatory bodies to achieve expedited review and approval of ensovibep as soon as possible. If approved, ensovibep will be the first multispecific antiviral molecule for the treatment of Covid-19.