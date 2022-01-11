Numbers Juan Fernando Quintero, call for Colombia Selection, friendly, Honduras | Colombia selection

The Colombian National Team is in Barranquilla, preparing the friendly match against Honduras, and with its 20 players available.

And on the list there is a name that draws attention: Juan Fernando Quintero. Not because it was a novelty, in fact he is a regular in the calls, but because his current situation is not very prominent, especially when compared with others who were left out, such as Teófilo Gutiérrez or David Macalister Silva.

The Antioqueño has just finished his adventure in China and is days away from returning to Argentina, where he spent his best days at River Plate. But the present time leaves doubts.

Quintero was at Shenzhen FC for a year and a half and during that time he played a total of 21 games, 15 of them as a starter. In all those games, he celebrated a goal and registered seven assists: he influenced a goal every 1,611 minutes.

Insufficient? For many it may be. The truth is that the coach Reinaldo Rueda called him up even when he had no activity, he has looked for it with or without the famous 500 percent performance and prefers it over other players, with the same national selection process, such as Edwin Cardona .

Quintero returns without meeting the sporting or financial objectives of his Chinese excursion. Now he has a new opportunity to claim even if he only has one game, the friendly against Honduras. It must demonstrate, once again, that with or without actuality, it is a solution to real problems: those of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.