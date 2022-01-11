Numbers project worse 2022 for Aroldis Chapman

The numbers that the cuban Aroldis chapman projected for the 2022 season are not what any fan of the New York Yankees they want to see, although these predictions usually fail.

Chapman comes off a season with dark and bright moments, adding about 6 wins with 4 losses, 3.36 ERA, 56.1 innings, 97 strikeouts.

While Baseball Reference projects he will have a 4-win, 3-loss season, 56 innings (same number), 73 strikeouts (24 strikeouts), 45 hits (9 more), 8 home runs, 16 saves (14 fewer).

He is predicted to have a season with fewer saves, fewer wins, strikeouts and more hits allowed. Not good for a player heading into his final season of contract in MLB.

Chapman along with Craig Kimbrel and Kenley Jansen are the only active relievers with 1,000 strikeouts or more throughout their careers and more than 300 saves in the MLB. All have had their ups and downs, but they are still active and are desired by many.

The New York Yankees have a great option that can relieve Aroldis Chapman as closer in case of a trip on the road, the Nicaraguan Jonathan Loaisiga did not a bad thing coming out of the bullpen in bad moments, like Clay Homels and Chad Green.