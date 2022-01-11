NY Announces 10 Additional COVID-19 Testing Sites on SUNY Campus – Telemundo New York (47)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that 10 additional COVID-19 testing sites will open on the SUNY campus beginning Tuesday, January 11.

The following sites will open and provide COVID-19 testing by appointment and walk-ins Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, each site will maintain capacity for approximately 225 appointments per day and up to 50 walk-ins .

SUNY Geneseo Community: Sturges Hall: 1 College Circle, Geneseo, NY 14454

To make an appointment click here. SUNY New Paltz Community College Terrace Building: 1 Hawk Drive, New Paltz, NY 12561

For an appointment click here. SUNY Potsdam Community Merrit Hall, Near Lot # 6: 44 Pierrepont Avenue, Potsdam, NY 13676

For an appointment click here. SUNY Brockport Community Mortimer Hall: Holly Street, Brockport, NY 14420.

For an appointment click here. SUNY Canton Community Dana Hall: 34 Cornell Drive, Canton, NY 13617

For an appointment click here. SUNY Cobleskill Community Bouck Hall Ballroom: 106 Suffolk Circle, Cobleskill, NY 12043

For an appointment click here. Farmingdale State College Community Nold Hall: 2350 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale, NY 11735

For an appointment click here. SUNY Fredonia Community Jewett Hall: Fredonia, NY 14063

For an appointment click here. SUNY Morrisville Community Hamilton Hall: 31 Chenango Street, Morrisville, NY 13408

For an appointment click here. SUNY Polytechnic Institute Community Oriskany Hall: 555 Residential Drive, Utica, NY 13502

For an appointment click here.

“We are not helpless as we fight the winter surge – vaccines, boosters and testing can help us slow the spread and protect our loved ones,” said Governor Hochul. “These new SUNY sites build on our continued efforts to make testing more available as part of our Winter Augmentation Plan, and will be part of more than 2,000 locations across the state where New Yorkers can easily get tested for COVID-19. We are using every state resource possible to keep New Yorkers safe and protect our fragile health care system. “