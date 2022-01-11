NY reopens rent relief program website, but notices funding shortage – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know New York will reopen the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) application portal starting Tuesday, January 11 at 10:00 pm, the New York State Office of Disability Assistance (OTDA) announced.

The move comes after the OTDA reviewed a court order from the state Supreme Court Judge Lynn Kotler, which ordered the state last Thursday to reopen the application portal for rent relief in three business days. However, the OTDA clarifies that even though the portal reopens “the demand for rent relief in New York State far exceeds the federal funds at our disposal.”

For information on how to request assistance, click here.

New York will reopen the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) application portal starting Tuesday, January 11 at 10:00 pm, the New York State Office of Disability Assistance (OTDA) announced.

The move comes after the OTDA reviewed a court order from the state Supreme Court Judge Lynn Kotler, which ordered the state last Thursday to reopen the application portal for rent relief in three business days.

However, the OTDA clarifies that even though the portal reopens “the demand for rent relief in New York State far exceeds the federal funds at our disposal.” The agency added that reopening the application portal without additional funding to support the backlog of existing and future applications “runs the risk of giving struggling New Yorkers a false hope of critical financial relief that, without federal intervention, simply does not exist. “.

Because of this, in order to meet New York’s demand, the agency will send a joint letter to U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on Tuesday, along with other states, to request additional federal funds and ensure that they are prioritize states with great needs.

“We will continue to work with our partners in the federal government and designated community organizations to keep ERAP applicants informed of the situation so that they are not provided an unrealistic expectation of relief, in the absence of additional federal funding,” he said. the agency.

From day one, the OTDA said, Governor Kathy Hochul worked to simplify and expedite the delivery of New York State ERAP funds. With more than $ 2 billion now paid or obligated, the Democrat has propelled New York from last place to a top state in rent relief funds paid or obligated.

After completely depleting the initial funding for this program, New York State requested nearly $ 1 billion in reallocation funds from the US Treasury, but received only $ 27 million, a small portion of what would be needed for cover existing and new requests.

For information on how to request assistance, click here.

Since when do applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) reopen?

Total requests for assistance exceed federal funds available for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Due to a court order, ERAP applications will be accepted statewide on January 11, 2022 at 10:00 pm

NOTE: Currently there are no federal funds available to provide assistance in most areas of the state. Therefore, applications will only be reviewed and considered for funding if additional funds are available, except in the areas listed below.

What are the criteria for applying for the aid

Household gross income is equal to or less than 80 percent of Area Median Income (AMI). These income limits differ by county and household size. A household may qualify based on current income or calendar year 2020 income that is equal to or less than 80 percent of AMI.

As of September 15, 2021, household gross income between 80-120 percent AMI.

As of March 13, 2020, a household member received unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in income, incurred significant costs, or experienced financial hardship, directly or indirectly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applicant is required to pay rent at their primary residence and has rent arrears (back rent) at their current residence for rent owed as of March 13, 2020.

The household must be at risk of homelessness or housing instability, which can be demonstrated by having rent arrears as of March 13, 2020.

There are no immigration status requirements to qualify for the program.

Households that meet the rent arrears test may also qualify for help paying utility arrears in the same rental unit. Applications for all households that meet the criteria will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, provided funds are available.

How much help would i get

Up to 12 months of late rent payments accrued as of March 13, 2020.

Up to 3 months of additional rental assistance if the household is expected to spend 30 percent or more of its gross monthly income to pay the rent.

Up to 12 months of delinquent electricity or gas utility payments for arrears that have accrued as of March 13, 2020.

How will I receive the payment

Payments will be made directly to the landlord / property owner and the utility company on behalf of the tenant. Renter applicants will be notified of the amounts paid on their behalf. If it is difficult to locate a landlord or you do not provide the necessary information to complete the application, the funds will be held for up to 180 days to allow enough time to locate the landlord and gather the required information, as well as to protect the tenant and maximize participation. .

What documents do I need to show

TENANT APPLICATIONS

Personal identification of the main applicant (individual signature request). Acceptable forms of identification include such items as: a photo ID, driver’s license or government issued non-driver ID, passport, EBT / benefit issuance card, birth certificate, or school record.

Social Security number of any household member to whom one has been issued. Individuals do not need to have legal immigration status to qualify for the program.

Proof of rent amount, signed lease, even if expired. If a lease is not available, proof can be shown via a rent receipt, canceled check, or money order. If no documentation is available, the owner’s certificate will be accepted.

Proof of residence and occupancy: signed lease, rent receipt, utility bill, school records, bank statement, postal mail with applicant’s name, insurance bill or driver’s license. The proof must be current.

Admission Test: Documents showing monthly income for the previous month, such as pay stubs, bank account deposit verification, unemployment benefit letter, or other proof; OR Documents showing annual income for 2020, such as a W-2 tax form from an employer, an annual earnings statement, or a copy of a completed income tax return, such as a 1040, 1040EZ, 1099 or tax form other evidence of Annual Income 2020. Self-certification through a written and signed income statement is allowed in certain circumstances where documentation is not available, such as in the case of certain self-employment.

Copy of your gas or electric utility bill, if you are requesting help paying for late utilities in the same rental unit.

Applicants will be asked to certify that on or after March 13, 2020, a household member received unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship, directly or indirectly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The applicant must sign the application form and associated certifications accepting that the information provided in the application is accurate.

OWNER APPLICATIONS

W-9 tax form by entering this information into the owner’s account on the ERAP portal.

Lease executed with the requesting tenant, or if there is no written lease, canceled check, evidence of funds transfer, or other documentation of the last full monthly rental payment.

Upload the lease pages to include at least the unit address, tenants in the lease, the monthly rental obligation, and the signature page.

Documentation of the rent owed by the tenant by uploading a monthly rental confirmation form or ledger that identifies the amount of rent owed per month. Do not include non-rental payments, such as late fees or parking charges.

Banking information by entering the direct deposit information in the Owner’s Account on the ERAP portal.

If applicable, an affidavit from the owner or a signed agreement designating the property management company / agent as the authorized recipient of ERAP funds.

WHERE CAN I APPLY FOR HELP

To request help, click here.