NY warns of fraudulent email about unemployment vouchers to steal personal information – Telemundo New York (47)

The New York State Department of Labor warned of a fraudulent email that seeks to steal people’s personal information.

WARNING: The agency warned Monday that the email subject reads “Eligible Unemployment Return To Work Credit Bonus And Claim Back Payment“, in Spanish” Credit bond back to work for unemployment and late payment claim “, and that if you receive it you should block it immediately and not fill out any form or send your personal information.

The bogus form in the mail asks for information like the person’s credit card and social security number.

Here is an image of what is read in the fake email.





FRAUD ALERT! Please share widely: Be aware that there is a fraudulent email circulating with the subject line “Eligible Unemployment Return To Work Credit Bonus And Claim Back Payment.” If you receive it, block the sender. Do not fill out the form or submit your information. pic.twitter.com/X1x0CjkVSG – NYS Department of Labor (@NYSLabor) January 10, 2022

To report any type of fraud and advice on what to do if you are a victim of fraud, visit this website.