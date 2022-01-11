One of the best Samsung mid-range begins to update to Android 12 with One UI 4

This update is coming to Korea’s Galaxy A52s 5G with build number A528NKSS1BUL7 and includes the December 2021 security patch.

Samsung is being one of the first manufacturers to update their terminals to Android 12, both the high-end ones, who have already received this new version of the Google operating system before the end of the year 2021, like the mid-range ones, which little by little they are receiving this update.

Thus, after contracting that these 26 Samsung mobiles have already received this update, now we have just learned that one of the best mid-range of the Korean firm also updating to Android 12 with One UI 4.

One UI 4 with Android 12 comes to the Galaxy A52s 5G

As the guys from the specialized media SamMobile tell us, the update to Android 12 with One UI 4 is coming to the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G in Korea with build number A528NKSS1BUL7.

These 2 Samsung Bestsellers Are Already Upgrading To Android 12

This update includes the december 2021 security patch that fixes a lot of vulnerabilities related to privacy and security, includes a number of bug fixes and improves device stability and, of course, each and every one of the new features that One UI 4 incorporates such as a new graphical interface with dynamic themes and more rounded widgets similar to those of Material You, a new dark theme that extends to both the widgets and the icons of the home screen or the ability to transfer images or text by dragging from one app to another.

This mid-range Samsung is the first mobile to receive the January 2022 Android update

Taking into account that, normally, the Korean giant usually takes several weeks, from its arrival in Korea, to launch this type of updates outside of the Asian country, it is most likely that before the end of the month all Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G receive Android 12 with One UI 4.

