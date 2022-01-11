one of the founders of WhatsApp

One of the co-founders of WhatsApp is now the CEO of Signal … although not for long.

Matthew Rosenfeld, the cybersecurity researcher better known as Moxie Marlinspike, has decided leave your position as CEO of Signal after nearly a decade at the helm of the company behind the famous ultra-secure instant messaging application.

As he has confirmed through a post on the official Signal blog, to this day he feels confident enough about the team that gives life to the project to step aside and let Signal go his way without him.

As Signal’s board of directors – of which Rosenfeld will continue to serve – chooses the most suitable candidate to take over the reins of the company, Brian Acton, co-founder of WhatsApp, will act as interim CEO.

Brian Acton becomes Acting CEO of Signal

Brian Acton founded WhatsApp together with Jan Koum, and sold the app to Facebook in 2014 for $ 19 billion. In 2018, Marlinspike and Acton founded the Signal Foundation, with the WhatsApp co-founder serving as CEO.

Since leaving the ranks of WhatsApp, Acton has focused its efforts on supporting projects such as the Signal Foundation, aimed at promoting private and secure messaging between people. In 2017, he said he felt “lucky” to have the flexibility to take on new risks and focus on what he is truly passionate about, non-profit activities related to technology and communications.

His role as CEO of Signal is probably not going to last too long. At Signal they are already looking for the right candidate to replace Moxie Marlinspike, and in recent months they have already started talks with potential applicants for the position.

At first, CEO change should not involve too many changes in Signal for the end user. Martinspike indicates that, for some time now, he was no longer such a fundamental part of Signal’s day-to-day operations as it was in its beginnings, when he himself was in charge of writing all the code for the Signal version. for Android. Now, a team of 30 people is working with the aim of making Signal the messaging application capable of stealing the spotlight from WhatsApp.

