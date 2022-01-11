One of the mythical Xiaomi “Pro” is at your fingertips for less than 200 euros

Get the Chinese smartphone and enjoy all its features. It is still a good buy.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Can be yours for less than 200 euros thanks to this AliExpress offer. We talk about its most complete version, which comes together with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

It has been some time since your arrival, it is true, but the Xiaomi smartphone still has things to offer. It incorporates one of Qualcomm’s “G” processors, a screen that touches 6.7 inches and a battery with fast charging. This is everything you need to know about the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

A Redmi “Pro” that has many things to say

The Redmi smartphone arrives with a 6.67-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution. It incorporates a small hole for the camera, but you will forget about it after a few hours of use. Its body is made of glass, with elegant lines and a square module where its 4 cameras are located.

In its entrails is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, a chip designed for him gaming that we have had the opportunity to test numerous occasions. You will not have fluency problems on a day-to-day basis, you can also take advantage of demanding games and applications. In this case it comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, you will not miss any space.

Snapdragon 720G

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.67 “IPS screen, FullHD +

5,020 mAh battery with 30W fast charge

4 cameras

NFC, 3.5mm Jack and FM Radio

Xiaomi has added 4 cameras on the back of this Redmi Note 9 Pro: we find a 64 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixel, a macro sensor 5 megapixel and a sensor for the portrait mode 2 megapixels. In the hole in its front, a 16 megapixel sensor.

The battery of the Chinese device reaches 5,020 mAh and enjoy a 30W fast charge. The Redmi terminal also has a headphone jack, FM radio and NFC, which you can use to pay together with applications such as Google Pay.

In January 2022, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is still a purchase that, at least, you should take into account. It was one of the most popular last year and has features that will satisfy most users. You do not have to pay more than 200 euros to have a good mobile.

