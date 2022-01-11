OneDrive already has all these photo editing options available

OneDrive has several photo editing tools (Photo: Microsoft)

Microsoft announced the addition of several photo editing options to its OneDrive cloud, so that users do not spend time going from one application to another.

Now users can edit your photos in OneDrive, with cropping tools, light and color adjustment, filters, frames, among other things to be added quickly and share them to social networks or use them in meetings to talk about the development of your goals.

For adjust your images You can do a short manual trimming (without restrictions) to give you the effect you want. You can also use preset aspect ratios to crop images to standard sizes for social media, helping you share images and stories instantly, or enhance your landing pages with new profile images or banners.

With the function of rotation, you can rotate your photos left and right by 90 degrees or flip an image by 180 degrees for easy viewing. It can also rotate in incremental degrees to help straighten images that are not straight enough and look slightly slanted, or you can take a level image and make it appear off-center for an artistic effect.

Filters for OneDrive images (Photo: Microsoft)

Adjust light and color It can help set the mood of your photos, for example with blues it will be cold and sad, while with yellow tones it will create a warm and happy environment.

With Settings you can calibrate photographic elements such as brightness, exposure, contrast, highlights, shadows, and color saturation.

With the Filter function, you can refine the tone of your images or add special effects to transform them. For example, you can color them in black and white or in warm tones for a vintage effect.

You can use the tools in the marked on a pictureTo do this you must circle the images you want to enhance, mark the lines in the areas you want to cut, or use color to show where you want to soften or enhance part of an image.

New OneDrive cropping (left), rotation (center) and light settings (right) tools on an Android device (Photo: Europa Press)

After finishing editing, the photo can be save as a new image or overwrite the original. If you accidentally select to overwrite an image (or if you change your mind), you can use the version history to get it back.

It should be remembered that some of these options as clipping were already available, as Microsoft has worked to improve the sector of OneDrive images.

The editing tools can be used in personal accounts on the web version and on Android 6.0 or higher devices with version 6.30 of the OneDrive application or later. For now, the photo editing can be applied to images with JPEG and PNG format, and the preset ratios include the square, 9:16, 16: 9, 4: 5, 5: 4, 3: 4, 4: 3, 2: 3, 3: 2, 1: 2, and 2 aspect ratios: one.

On the other hand, the American company has highlighted its tool to cast image from OneDrive to screens larger through Chromecast support. This tool, which uses WiFi to transmit images, has been added to the OneDrive interface with a symbol in the upper right corner.

By pressing the icon, the output device will display, for example on a television, the photos and videos that are being viewing in real time in the OneDrive mobile app. This service is available on devices Android.

(With information from EP)

