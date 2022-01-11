Orbelín Pineda breaks the hearts of Cruz Azul with the harshest image

After sentencing his departure from Cruz Azul, Orbelín Pineda was presented at Celta de Vigo and published the photograph that no fan ever wanted to see.

After leaving his mark on posterity within Cruz Azul, breaking a drought of more than two decades without being able to obtain a title in Liga MX, the time has come for Orbelín Pineda to experience his first adventure abroad.

For months it was known that the player had a pre-contract with Celta de Vigo from 2022 and that is why from the first days of the year he said goodbye to his home to start a trip to Spain.

Although he trained with his teammates from La Machine in the last days of December, that was the final goodbye, leaving with all the affection on the part of the fans, who did not want to get rid of his figure.

In the last hours, the Magician published an image on his social networks with the jersey of his new club and definitely broke all the hearts of the Blue fans, who ended up falling into the harsh reality that they will no longer have him in the squad.

From now on, the winger will have the difficult task of helping the Galician team improve their position in the La Liga table, as they are close to the relegation zone and there is one wheel left to define their luck in the season.

In turn, Orbelín will return to Mexico in the next few days, to join the National Team for the triple round of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup, where El Tri will meet Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama.