Orbelín Pineda receives a harsh threat on his arrival at La Liga Santander in Spain

Orbelín Pineda was surprised in the last hours with the comment of a footballer in La Liga Santander when he arrived in Spain.

January 10, 2022 20:00

The arrival of Orbelín Pineda to Celta de Vigo to add his first experience in Europe caused the first reaction of one of his rivals in La Liga Santander and took him by surprise when he made his debut.

The former Cruz Azul player arrived at the Spanish entity at the age of 27, waiting to be able to comply with the adaptation process as quickly as possible to be at the disposal of his new coach, Eduado Coudet.

However, before settling down and continuing with the workouts, the Wizard He received a harsh warning from a footballer who turned out to be his partner in his time in Mexico and who will now face him in the Spanish league.

“Companions in Cruz Azul and now rivals in La Liga. Welcome Orbelín Pineda !!! See you soon!” Edgar Méndez, former player of the cement company and current footballer from Alavés, wrote through his personal Twitter profile.

The Spanish team to which the Spaniard belongs marches in the relegation zone and begins to generate concern among the fans, although the arrival of Orbelín meant a joy that he should have expressed through his Twitter profile.

Méndez and Orbelín shared a team with Cruz Azul in the 2019-2020 season, but now they will face each other in their respective teams in this edition of La Liga Santander, waiting to meet again.