Oribe Peralta stays in Mexico and leaves all Chivas with their mouths open

Oribe Peralta adds a new candidate to keep his file and aspires to remain in Mexico to the surprise of Chivas de Guadalajara fans.

January 10, 2022 5:20 p.m.

After fulfilling his contract with Chivas de Guadalajara, Oribe Peralta entered a dark and hazy panorama in his future as a professional soccer player, but the appearance of a Mexican club invites him to stay in the country.

During the last days, the Olympic gold medalist in London 2012 with the tricolor national team had been associated with a possible transfer to soccer in El Salvador to reinforce the ranks of La Alianza.

However, according to reports from Mexico, the 37-year-old striker added a new interested in his services while waiting to finalize his arrival at a new institution to remain linked to Aztec football.

According to rumors from the mid-millennium, Tampico-Madero was interested in adding Oribe Peralta to Gerardo Espinoza Ahumada’s ranks for the next season in Liga MX Expansión.

The good relationship of the former Chivas player with the Orlegui Group, owners of clubs such as Santos Laguna and Atlas FC, could be the determining factor for him to become the new reinforcement of the club.

In this way, Oribe Peralta is close to closing his future in a Mexican team and thus putting aside the rumors that indicated a transfer to El Salvador through the contact of Gullit Peña.