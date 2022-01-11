Ortega is wrong and accuses the US of having sanctioned the president of the CSE, Brenda Rocha

After officially wearing the presidential sash for his fourth consecutive term of five more years and swearing in the cabinet of his government for the next five years, the dictator Daniel Ortega reacted to the sanctions imposed on the president of the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE), Brenda Rocha , accusing the United States of being cruel against him, when in fact the restrictions were applied by the Council of the European Union (EU).

Rocha was sanctioned along with six other officials and three entities allied to the regime, for being “responsible for serious human rights violations, including the repression of civil society, support for fraudulent presidential and parliamentary elections, and the undermining of democracy and the rule of law, “the EU explained in its official statement.

“Today she was decorated because the Yankee empire once again attacked her, which (is) a victim of the war of the empire, which the Yankee empire imposed on Nicaragua in the eighties,” said Ortega, who once praised her for her “heroism.”

«She was then a little girl, she was 15 years old, there in the Bonanza area and the counterrevolution financed by the Yankee government launched an attack, more than the many it launched on different towns in our country trying to take them from them to declare them liberated territories and then later there the Yankee troops intervened, “said Ortega.

And there what did you do? Ortega asked Rocha to “defend the revolution commander,” replied the president of the CSE, who made 75.87 percent of the votes official for Ortega’s party in the November 2021 elections.

“A 15-year-old girl was mortally wounded in combat, she lost her arm, but she did not lose her soul, she did not lose her conscience, she did not lose her fighting spirit and her love for Nicaragua, she did not lose it,” added the dictator. Nicaraguan.

Rocha is originally from Bonanza and the only survivor of a 1982 attack by the Contra to the Salto Grande hydroelectric plant, located 30 kilometers from Bonanza, in the North Caribbean. In that confrontation, he lost his right arm when he was fired upon, according to an article by Vision Sandinista published in 2020.

He asked for the end of the blockade in Cuba and Venezuela

Ortega called the United States a coward because, according to him, they are cruel against Nicaraguan, Cuban and Venezuelan families. He also asked for the end of the blockade against Cuba and Venezuela, his main allies.

“Cowards, cowards, those who are cruel to families in this way, not only in Nicaraguan families but also in families of worthy peoples such as the Cuban people who have been subjected to brutal sanctions, or like the Venezuelan brother, Nicolás ( Maduro), who are subjected to brutal sanctions, where they even launched an assassination attempt on our brother Nicolás Maduro, we do not forget that, “he said.

And he claimed that when this alleged attack occurred “there were no human rights whatsoever to pronounce condemning that crime, there was no European Union condemning this crime, why, because they are the criminals themselves, they have not lost their colonialist essence, their slavery essence and they do not realize that the peoples lost their fear, they lost their fear and today they fight and resist with dignity, “he added.

Invite Nayib Bukele to join the agreement between Nicaragua and Honduras

On the other hand, Ortega congratulated the president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, for being present at the inauguration, whom he praised, because he assures that “courage” is required to be present in Nicaragua.

He also mentioned that the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, refused to sign a maritime boundary treaty to which Nicaragua and Honduras are parties. Ortega says he is willing to listen to your concerns about the agreement

«Courage is required to defend international law, when we sign here the treaty that is nothing more than the fulfillment of a sentence of the International Court of Justice of The Hague, that in relation to the Gulf of Fonseca and the maritime boundaries that we share with Honduras , Nicaragua and El Salvador, the Court ordered that we agree to negotiate ourselves and that is what we did and invited El Salvador to participate, but I did not accept, “said Ortega.

However, he said he is willing to listen to your concerns about the deal. “We have the doors open for the Salvadoran government to join us in talking with us and we can explain to them on what legal bases, based on the Court’s ruling, that we reached that agreement, and we are going to listen to it, we are willing to listen to it, take their concerns into account, “he added.