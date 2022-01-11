Ortega says “clean slate”, calls for the release of “political prisoners” in the US, but is silent about those in Nicaragua

The Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega, who on January 10 took office for a fourth consecutive term of another five years, together with his wife and designated vice president, Rosario Murillo, as has become customary in his speeches, attacked the United States government against who called a “coward” and demanded the release of the more than “700 political prisoners”, who according to him are those who protested on Capitol Hill in January 2021, but made no reference to the more than 160 political prisoners in Nicaragua .

Contrary to the attack Ortega against the North American government, before concluding his first speech in this fourth consecutive term, he referred to the restoration in good terms of diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China after breaking them with Taiwan, and did not hesitate to highlight the “cooperation and trade” agreements signed today by his son Laureano Ortega Murillo with Cao Jianming, the special envoy of President Xi Jinping and the first vice president of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, and sold said commitment as an action to reactivate the economy Nicaraguan.

«It is a people (China) that is going to multiply its capacities (…) Our goal is to give continuity to the good progress that we had until before April 2018, that is a clean slate, and we move forward“Said Ortega when referring to the socio-political crisis that the country has been experiencing for four years as a result of the brutal repression that his regime carried out and that left more than 355 Nicaraguans murdered – according to the most recent count by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) – more than 100,000 exiles and the political prisoners it has kept incarcerated since 2018.

On December 9, 2021, Ortega Foreign Minister Denis Moncada officially reported the severance of relations with Taiwan, to recognize the People’s Republic of China: “The government of the Republic of Nicaragua declares that it recognizes that in the world there is only one China. The People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory, ”Moncada read the official statement.

The reestablishment of relations between China and Nicaragua occurred 31 years after the Asian country, on November 6, 1990, decided to suspend its diplomatic relations with Nicaragua in protest of the recognition of Taiwan, which at that time was made by the government in charge. of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro. Today Ortega referred to this and said “in the 90s the Yankee agents took over the government and cut off relations with China, and with a province of China.”

Call for the release of the “700 political prisoners” in the US.

To justify the repression in Nicaragua and the imprisonment of political prisoners, he assured that those prosecuted for the taking of the Capitol in the United States “are political prisoners, of course they are political prisoners, there are 700 political prisoners, what are they waiting to release them (…) there they are hard against them. Ah, while on the other hand they launch terrorist activities, they are organized by terrorist activities against sister countries like Venezuela, “Ortega accused.

The dictator continued his attack against the US government and questioned the way, according to which, that country was going to react to the alleged “acts of terrorism” that his regime suffered in 2018.

“And how the Yankees would have reacted if they were given acts of terrorism like the ones we faced here in April 2018, for them they were not acts of terrorism, for them it was simply a government that was violating the human rights of some poor citizens who murdered more than 40 police officers and more than a hundred, almost two hundred citizens, who had the country paralyzed for several months. For them that is not terrorism, why, because they organize terrorism, when they organize it then there is no terrorism rather it is a fight for democracy, it is a fight for human rights, ”the Nicaraguan president shouted.

Ask for compensation for Nicaragua

Ortega in his virulent speech against the US reached the European Union (EU) – which this Monday sanctioned seven officials and three entities linked to the Ortega regime – and accused them of being “criminals” and of not having “lost their essence colonialist and slave owner ».

After those accusations, Ortega went to the US president, Joe Biden and told him that “I remind him, that he remember when he as vice president of (Barack) Obama, there at the meeting we had at the Summit of the Americas, there I told President Obama with complete clarity that they had to comply with what the law mandates, they who say, respectful of the law.

He took the opportunity to blame that at this time President Biden “has an opportunity to make a historic and courageous turnaround where it compensates the Nicaraguan people, which is justice, we are not asking for alms, we are asking for justice«, Alluding to the armed participation of Nicaragua in the 1980s.

Demands the end of the blockade against Cuba and refers to the sanctions against its officials

Once again, as is customary, Ortega demanded that the US cease the bloc against Cuba and Venezuela, ruled by his counterparts Manuel Díaz-Canel and Nicolás Maduro, both of whom were present at the inauguration ceremony.

«That the blockade against the sister Republic of Cuba ends (…) 90 of the countries that are in the United Nations, every year we are voting for the blockade to be suspended and there is respect for democracy, when The vast majority of the peoples are saying that the blockade should end, then that the Yankee government attack if it has a modicum of respect for International Law, that the blockade against Cuba and the sister Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela cease, “said Ortega and classified the blockade as “criminal”.

The Nicaraguan president at the beginning of his speech used the figure of the president of the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE), Brenda Rocha, to accuse the United States of being cruel against him, however, the presiding magistrate was sanctioned this Monday by the The EU was identified as “responsible for serious human rights violations, including the repression of civil society, support for fraudulent presidential and parliamentary elections and the undermining of democracy and the rule of law.”

From left to right, Brenda Rocha, president of the CSE, Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo during the delivery of the credentials as president and vice president respectively. THE PRESS / TAKEN FROM 19 DIGITAL

First, he highlighted that Rocha “was fatally wounded in combat, a 15-year-old girl who lost her arm, but not her soul, did not lose her conscience, her fighting spirit (…) cowards! Cowards! what is inflicted in that way, on families, not only on Nicaraguan families but also on families from sister peoples, such as the Cuban people who are subjected to brutal sanctions or as the brother Venezuelan people, who are subjected to brutal sanctions where They even launched an assassination attempt against our brother Nicolás that we have not forgotten ».

Ortega, while Murillo murmured to him, said that Rocha “today was decorated because the Yankee empire once again retaliated against her, that she is a victim of the empire war that the Yankee empire imposed on Nicaragua in the eighties.”