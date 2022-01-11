After months of rumors and speculation about their separation, the Cuban actress and influencer Imaray Ulloa spoke and clarified in an Instagram direct that she and Yubran Moon they are not together anymore.

It was through Instagram that the actress wanted to explain to her followers that she and Yubrán have not been together since last August, the date on which they revealed in a chapter of Neither moon nor honey that they had ended their romantic relationship.

“From August to here we continue working together until December 31, when we finished recording the program. I say this because people got an idea that we were still together even though we had said no. Another part did not see the August program in the We said we were separated and they never found out about it. That has brought confusion and the only thing I can say is that our relationship ended in August, “Imaray explained.

Imaray Ulloa and Yubrán Luna were together for seven years

“A long and wonderful relationship. Yubrán is a wonderful man, I consider myself a wonderful woman, but relationships end and for that reason neither of us is a bad person. Sometimes relationships just have to end because of the problem that In this case we ended the relationship to end well, “added Imaray, who spoke from affection and love about her ex-partner.

With these statements, Imaray Ulloa puts an end to the constant questions from her followers, as well as the speculation surrounding her private life. In addition, he clarified that each one will continue with their projects separately and only time will tell if we will see them together in a new program or if the end of Neither moon nor honey It is a final goodbye to your employment relationship as well.

In August, the Cuban actor shared a beautiful message for Imaray in which he thanked her for the time they were together.

“And when they distributed the luck, I kept it just for myself, thank you for these 7 years by your side, you are the best thing that happened to me. I will always love you,” said Yubrán Luna.

