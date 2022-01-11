Pablo Jiménez and his son ‘Paul Wrath’, figures of the Mexican entertainment world, die burned in their car after having an accident

The incident occurred early Sunday morning after the driver of the vehicle in which they were traveling crashed into a tree.

The Mexican businessman and theater producer Pablo Jiménez and his son, Pablo Jiménez Jr., known in the world of music as ‘Paul Wrath’, died this Sunday burned inside a vehicle, after suffering an accident while driving on a major North avenue of Mexico City, local media report.

According to what has transpired, the events occurred around 2:00 (local time) on Sunday, when the driver of the van in which the father and son were returning home, lost control of the unit while driving at speed and It crashed into a tree, causing the fire in which the Jiménezes would lose their lives.

‘Paul Wrath’, who was 23 years old at the time of the accident, was a member and frontman of a metal band called Cerberus, which opened for Metallica during their 2017 Mexico City tour. For his part, Pablo Jiménez, 63, was a renowned businessman in the world of theater, as well as a distinguished theatrical and musical producer.

Following up on the fire in @AlcaldiaMHmxIt is reported that a car was burned, unfortunately two people lost their lives and one was injured who was taken to the hospital by paramedics; We proceeded to extinguish the fire. Service concluded. pic.twitter.com/7y86mB7Ske – Official Mexico City Firefighters (@Bomberos_CDMX) January 9, 2022

After the accident, the driver, whose identity has not been revealed, was transferred to a hospital to be treated for the injuries suffered, where he remains as a detainee, for his probable responsibility in the commission of wrongful death due to traffic of vehicles. However, their legal situation will be defined once the authorities conclude the corresponding investigations.