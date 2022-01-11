Peruvian team confirmed to the referees that they will be against Colombia and Ecuador for Qualifying | PHOTOS | NCZD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The Peruvian team, through a couple of FIFA letterhead documents, reported on the referees who will be in the matches against Colombia and Ecuador in the first double round of this year’s Qualifiers. Venezuelan Jesús Valenzuela will appear in the clash in Barranquilla on Friday, January 28. While the Brazilian Wilton Sampaio will be in charge of the commitment in Lima on Monday, February 1.

Valenzuela, 38, will be accompanied by his compatriots Carlos López (assistant 1), Jorge Urrego (assistant 2) and Ángel Arteaga (four referee). While the technology will be under the supervision of Brazilians Rodolpho Toski, the principal of the VAR, and Braulio Machado, the second of the VAR.

Sampaio’s 40-year-old team is made up of his compatriots Marcelo Van Gasse (first assistant), Bruno Boschilia (second assistant) and Luiz Flavio Oliveira (four referee). The first person in charge of the VAR will be the Venezuelan Juan Soto and at his side will have the Brazilian Rodrigo Figueiredo.

The referee for Peru vs. Colombia of Qualifiers. (Photo: FIFA)

The referee for Peru vs. Ecuador by Qualifiers. (Photo: FIFA)

How did the Peruvian team do with these referees?

Jesús Valenzuela never led the Peruvian team in any category before. However, the Venezuelan referee did have commitments with Colombia under his command and the background is not favorable for the team that Reinaldo Rueda trains.

On the way to Russia 2018, the judge was 1-1 against. Then, in these Qualifiers, the authority directed a role of the ‘coffee growers’: the 6-1 suffered against Ecuador in Quito. In October of last year, it was scheduled 0-0 against Uruguay. One more: 1-1 draw and loss on penalties against Argentina in the last Copa América. In short, with Valenzuela, the Colombians never won.

Jesús Valenzuela was in Colombia’s defeat against Argentina in the Copa América. (Photo: GEC)

With Wilton Sampaio the story is different because in these Qualifiers, the Brazilian led the 1-0 defeat of the Peruvian team in Buenos Aires against Argentina. In June 2021, en route to Qatar 2022, the referee witnessed Colombia’s 3-0 win in Lima. As if that were not enough, that day he expelled Miguel Trauco.

Meanwhile, the whistler was in the remembered 0-0 against Albiceleste in La Bombonera, in the last qualifying rounds. Likewise, in the 2019 Copa América he led the draw against Uruguay and later victory in the penalty shootout. Finally, Sampaio was the fourth official in Colombia’s 2-0 win over the Bicolor, thinking about Brazil 2014.

Wilton Sampaio expelled Trauco last year and the Peruvian team lost 3-0 to Colombia in Lima. (Photo: EFE)

The Peruvian national team’s agenda

Sunday, January 16 / 4:00 pm Peru vs. Panama – National Stadium

Thursday, January 20 / 4:00 pm Peru vs. Jamaica – National Stadium

Friday, January 28 / 4:00 pm Colombia vs. Peru – Metropolitan Stadium

Tuesday, February 1 / 9:00 pm Peru vs. Ecuador – National Stadium