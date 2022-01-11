Pfizer vaccine against omicron variant to be ready in March

US grapples with rising infections and shortage of covid-19 tests 1:54

(CNN) – Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Monday that a specific vaccine against the company’s omicron variant of the coronavirus will be ready by March.

“We are working on a new version of our vaccine, a version that will also be effective against (the variant) omicron, it is not that it is not effective against the other variants, but it is also effective against omicron,” Bourla said in a statement to CNBC.

How is omicron different from other variants? This is what we know 2:50

“The hope is that we get something that has much, much better protection, particularly against infections, because protection against hospitalizations and serious illness is reasonable right now with the current vaccine, as long as you have … the third dose. “.

“This vaccine will be ready in March. I don’t know if we will need it, I don’t know if and how it will be used, but it will be ready, “added Bourla, Pfizer CEO.

“In fact, we’ve already started manufacturing some of these at-risk quantities, so if that vaccine is needed, we will have it right away because there are a lot of governors who would like to see it right away.”