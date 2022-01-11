Players scared to death are allowed to flip a match that won easily in Serie A | VIDEO | WEB OJO PRINT | LOCOMUND

Surprisingly, last Sunday, Roma let slip a comfortable two-goal lead (3-1) that they held after 65 minutes of the match against Juventus to end up losing 3-4, something that DT José Mourinho explained when he publicized his players as lacking in personality and defeated by … fear.

Direct, sometimes “cruel”, always frank and true to his style, the Portuguese technical director attacked his players after the final whistle and did not touch their hearts to criticize the team’s performance, arguing that their managers “were scared ”.

“Today I have to criticize my team. We did 70 very good minutes, but then came a psychological breakdown. My players were scared. A team with personality would not have had these problems, “he said. Mourinho at a press conference.

The Special One He added that his team lacked personality to take the match against a Bianconero team that has not had a great season and is fifth in the general classification in A series.

Talent and personality

“Today’s game and also in other games is a consequence of talent. There is a lack of personality and people who know how to handle emotions and play ”, he added. Mourinho.

The Rome It is in sixth place in the general table of Italian football with 32 points, 17 points behind Inter Milan, which ranks as the leader above Milan and Napoli of the Mexican scorer Hirving “Chucki” Lozano.

Let’s see the goals of the spectacular match.