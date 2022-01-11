Poncho Herrera sends a message to new members of RBD: “Check your contracts well”

Since its premiere, the new Rebelde series has become a trend on social networks. Netizens have compared both versions including their characters, music and even the plot.

What do the former RBDs think? Poncho Herrera has been the first to break the silence, wishing the new cast a lot of success but also giving them quite controversial advice: to check their contracts well.

Through his Twitter account, the Mexican actor wrote: “All the success in the world! Council, check your contracts well ”.

This comes just a few weeks after another of the protagonists of the original version, Dulce María, spoke in an interview with Yordi Rosado about the low amount of pay they received for the project.

“There was a time when we got together, on a tour in Chile and there we started talking and we realized that we all earned a little bit,” he said.

“Now at this age, because then we had no mind for that, we make accounts of what was generated in the concerts and of course, we played very little … They danced very beautifully”, ended.

The new band is made up of actors and actresses such as Azul Guaita, Sergio Mayer Mori, Franco Masini, Giovanna Grigio, Andrea Chaparro and Jerónimo Cantillo.