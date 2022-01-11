positive for coronavirus but dreams of playing the Australian Open

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Nick kyrgios is determined to continue participating in the Australian Open despite testing positive for Covid-19. The Australian was seen training in Sydney on Monday, but withdrew from the Sydney Tennis Classic in the afternoon and then expressed himself through his social networks.

Kyrgios takes to the field in the Laver Cup 2021. Getty Images

The 26-year-old tennis player revealed on social media shortly after that he received the result of his test. “Hello everyone, I just want to be open and transparent with everyone”, Kyrgios wrote in an Instagram story, adding: “The reason I had to withdraw from Sydney is because I tested positive for Covid. I feel healthy at the moment and without symptoms. I wish you all the best and stay safe where you can. If all goes well, I’ll see you all at the Australian Open. “

Kyrgios has been isolating himself in his Sydney hotel room since he received the positive test and is now struggling to find accommodation in the same city with a tennis court, where he could isolate himself and prepare for the Australian Open before traveling to Melbourne. In New South Wales, positive cases must be isolated for seven days. Given that he tested positive on Monday, Kyrgios could come out of isolation and be cleared to play a first-round match on Monday night or Tuesday, if the draw allows for that scenario.