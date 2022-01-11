Price of the dollar today January 11, peso loses the session

Today Tuesday, January 11, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20.3989 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso loses 1.6 cents in the exchange rate to stand at 20,4059 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

A new marginal drop suffered the Mexican peso in the exchange rate, where the decline in the local currency that was registered during the session was alleviated by the weakening of the dollar to close with minimal losses.

It was the speech of the president of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, who weakened the greenback after declaring that although it does seek to stabilize its monetary policy, the US central bank has not yet been able to reach an agreement on the entity’s balance sheet. With the way clear, the weight managed to reverse part of the yielded terrain.

In the local aspect, the economist Gabriela Siller highlights the impact of capital outflows in Mexico, in addition to the Monthly Indicator of Industrial Activity by State (IMAIEF) that shows economic contractions in most of the Mexican states last September.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.4059 – Sale: $ 20.4059

: Buy $ 20.4059 – Sale: $ 20.4059 HSBC : Buy: $ 19.97 – Sale: $ 20.64

: Buy: $ 19.97 – Sale: $ 20.64 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.87 – Sale: $ 20.77

: Buy: $ 19.87 – Sale: $ 20.77 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.74 – Sale: $ 20.64

Buy: $ 19.74 – Sale: $ 20.64 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65

Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.50 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 18.50 – Sale: $ 21.50 IXE: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65

Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.00

Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.00 Monex: Buy: $ 20.01 – Sale: $ 21.01

Buy: $ 20.01 – Sale: $ 21.01 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.09

Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.09 Inbursa: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90 Santander: Buy: $ 19.44 – Sale: $ 20.97

Buy: $ 19.44 – Sale: $ 20.97 Exchange: Buy: $ 19.89 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.89 – Sale: $ 20.90 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 42,746.5 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.19 pesos, for $ 27.80 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

