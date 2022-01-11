Primary supports the ‘mega-health covid centers’

At the times of greatest healthcare pressure experienced throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, health authorities decided to build field hospitals or monographic complexes for SARS-CoV-2. However, now that it is Primary Care who is experiencing its moment of maximum saturation, the idea of ​​a “macro health center” or a “field health center” is not among the options of health leaders and, furthermore, specialists rule out let them be a good solution except to provide “bureaucratic support”.

“You need people, not buildings. It is evident that the increase in demand strains any system, but we are working with very few troops, either because they are out or because of the historical deficit that we have been warning for years with places that are not covered “, explains the president of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), Antonio Fernández-Pro-Ledesma, who remembers that the “real” problem is that the citizen calls and no one answers on the other side or they give him an appointment for fifteen days.

A claim shared by José Polo García, president of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen), and to which he adds the “enormous bureaucratic burden” that the Family doctor bears. “70 percent of our time goes to fixing paperwork that administrators could take on. All the management of Temporary Disability (IT) involves a process that entertains and is not a clinical act ”, the specialist details.

A bureaucratic support for Primary Care?

Precisely to give support in these bureaucratic or tracking issues is for the only thing that the Family would not see badly from the creation of field health centers. “From time to time, somewhere to mount support units by the Army or other means to provide support in the vaccination, tracking or management of IT could be done to avoid the saturation of the population and the image of people queuing up in the centers ”, highlights García Polo.

The specialist understands that, in order to avoid crowds, since there are capacity limits in waiting rooms, “it would not be bad” to enable pavilions in sports centers or campaign centers. “It would facilitate these efforts. One thing is the clinic and another is the one who wants to see the doctor for a certain role. You are coming for the low, then you come through here. Furthermore, it could be carried out by administrative personnel ”, explains the president of Semergen.

More contrary to this idea, Pro-Ledesma is shown, although he acknowledges that it would suppose support. “All help is good, but why don’t the administrators send them to the centers. You really have to see what the needs of the citizen are and exit a bottleneck created by the current situation. The peak of the wave will come and then we will forget about it all ”, assures the president of SEMG.

In addition, the specialist reiterates that this ‘bureaucratic support’ it would not be a solution at all. “When the tracking has been carried out by the military or by social workers, they have been punctual aids, but creating a macrocenter when we are talking about self-isolation and self-diagnosis does not make much sense. It is neither a solution for now nor for other similar moments. In times of need everything is used, but now we are not facing that medical emergency “, he claims.

Are there professionals for these macro health centers?

Another leg to carry out the idea of ​​macro health centers is where to get the health professionals who work in them. The two representatives of the Family doctors agree on this, it should be hire new people.

“There are not enough doctors to fill the Family vacancies so it will be difficult to find them for these field centers. Another issue is that they are filled with administrative personnel and nursing assistants ”, explains García Polo.

A problem that Pro-Ledesma also points to: “Where are the professionals going to get? In the health centers we are at a minimum and the vacant places are not filled. What they would have to do is reinforce myselfoptimize resources in health centers and thus with sufficient personnel we could provide assistance ”.