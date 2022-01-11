Production rises and stabilizes as Apple prepares for 2022 launches, according to DigiTimes

Little by little it seems that the limitations due to the shortage in the supply chain are coming to an end. Apparently, manufacturing is gaining strength and stability, as Apple prepares for the multiple launches we expect to see in 2022.

A successful and full recovery by mid-2022

As published in DigiTimes, the different Apple suppliers will remain at full speed during the month of February due to the high demand for the different models of iPhone, iPad and MacBook Pro. Some models that have been affected by component shortages, as well as some logistical difficulties.

Because of this, Apple has taken longer than expected to balance supply and demand for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, a common purchase in the Christmas period. A balance that has been achieved, in part, thanks to Apple used parts originally intended to make the iPad to shape the iPhones of this year.

Now it seems that the different providers are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. During November and December there has been a gradual recovery and at the beginning of 2022 the usual rate of shipments is recovering. DigiTimes quotes industry sources as saying that Apple’s supply chain restrictions will fully recover during the first half of 2022.

With this good news Apple is, according to DigiTimes, giving more speed to the production of the MacBook Pros of 14 and 16 inches, of the iPad minis of sixth generation and of the iPad of ninth generation. As we know, Apple plans to maintain this pace as it increases the requirements of its suppliers with the manufacture of the new devices that will be launched this year, including the third-generation iPhone SE, which we should see in a few months.

Image | Timelab Pro