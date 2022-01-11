PSG | Kylian Mbappé receives death threat in a mural in France

Editorial Mediotiempo

The name of Kylian Mbappé It has been one of the most talked about in recent months because its future has not yet been defined with the Paris Saint-Germain; However, on this occasion the footballer became news due to a Death threat you received in France.

According to the medium ‘Le Parisien’, the attack against the world champion in Russia 2018 was made in a mural in his honor which is located in the town of Bondy, France (Commune located in what is known as the Parisian Region), the place where the player grew up.

“Mbappé, you are dead”, was the tacky message that was placed on the painting that Nike did to Mbappé as a tribute when I had 21 years old, where an image of the Frenchman was captured as a child along with a ball and the shirt of the France team, same where the phrase was placed “Love your dreams and they will love you back.”

Political candidate was also threatened

The death threat was not only for the element of the PSG, but also for Sylvine Thomassin, candidate for mayor of the town of Bondy, which has received strong criticism for appearing with the footballer in some acts.

“These methods, in addition to cowards and mediocre, They are a new attack on our democracy and demonstrate the nauseating climate that my adversaries have maintained for months. This mural was a magnificent symbol, a call to believe in your own dreams and to always strive to achieve them. Also today this message of hope has been corrupted“, he wrote in his social networks Thomassin.

It should be noted that the death threat against Mbappe It occurred after the Frenchman reacted through his Twitter account to the insults received by a small with a rare disease that asked him not to leave PSG.