Puerto Rican receiver of Tampa Rays bullpen dies

This Tuesday, passed away with only 28 years old he receiver boricua of the Rays from Tampa Bay, Jean ramirez, who served as a bullpen mask in the Major League Baseball – MLB.

Who was Jean Ramírez?

The Puerto Rican was selected in the # 28 round of Illinois State in the 2016 Draft, he was able to play three seasons in the Rays Minor League system before being released after the 2018 campaign. Shortly after, he returned to the Tampa organization for a new role as a bullpen catcher at the Major League Baseball club, opening a door to the coaching career he sought to establish in his future.

For now, the causes of his death are unknown, but without a doubt it is something that we very much regret because he was barely 28 years old.

Minor League Numbers

Ramirez, from 2016 to 2018 in the Rays Minor League, had 32 hits, four doubles, five home runs, 19 RBIs, 23 runs, hitting .175, OBP of .291, SLG of .279 and OPS of. 570.

