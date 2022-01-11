Raiders overtake Chargers and are the last to qualify for playoffs

Chargers and Raiders reached the last game of the season, which was held in one of the most ostentatious venues in the world: Las Vegas, with the need for victory to reach the playoffs. After 70 suffered minutes that ended with a score of 35-32, the local team honored Al Davis and with a “Just win, baby”, they closed the postseason bracket.

The raiders headed to the playoffs with a 24-yard field goal in the inaugural series of the match. Las Vegas’ second step into the postseason came in the opening quarter with Hunter Renfrow’s first touchdown reception of the night.

However, the Chargers had other plans and made the first of multiple twists to the game with a couple of touchdowns to take a temporary advantage Catch and carry by Austin Ekeler, both from 14 yards.

Before the break, the locals regained the lead with a running touchdown by Josh Jacobs (one yard).

Second half

The additional 30 minutes predicted that The Angels they would be the eliminated team because in their first four offensive series they were inoperative. After a missed field goal came a pair of punts and his losing streak ended with a Casey Heyward interception of Justin Herbert.

As the Chargers struggled to keep their campaign alive, the Raiders took advantage to take advantage of 15 units that promised to seal the engagement prematurely. Las Vegas’s talkers were Carlson (FG of 31 and 52 yards) and Renfrow (two-point conversion failed).

While the locals already dreamed of the postseason, the “Bolts” staggered, mounted two offensive series that forced overtime. First it was a 75-yard, 3:55-minute attack that Josh Palmer capitalized on fourth down with a 23-yard reception (including a two-point conversion).

If the previous series seemed unreal, on his last chance of the season, the Chargers moved the ball with difficulty and got the tie when the clock reached zero (Mike Williams’ catch in the end zone).

Overtime

The last commitment of the year was defined in additional time and honoring the hard-fought process that took place at the Allegiant Stadium, both organizations exchanged field goals (40 yards for the Raiders, 41 for the Chargers).

After the FG of the “Bolts”, and before the possibility of a tie that would leave both clubs satisfied, the Raiders parsimoniously paced the field to put a proper end to the regular season: a kick in the twilight of the match to seal the fate of the playoffs.